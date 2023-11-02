Product Of The Week: The Cleansing Serum I Always Come Back To

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

A cleanser is the foundation of any skincare routine. However, as someone with dry, combination skin, finding a hydrating cleanser that also unclogs my pores has been a difficult process. Most have been too drying, stripping my skin of its necessary oils– leaving me with a tight, dry feeling after cleansing. As a beauty writer, I’m constantly trying different treatments and products– so being able to come home to a hydrating, gentle cleanser helps maintain the health of my skin.

Additionally, at this time of year– where our skin tends to get drier and more stressed in general– switching to a gentle, hydrating cleanser is always a good idea. That said, I ordered the Shani Darden Cleansing Serum for the first time last February. I also knew the weather would be changing again soon, so I wanted to make sure I found something I could use in any climate. It was also a bonus that the product is Black-owned, too.

Even better, I find the cleanser lasts a long time. I ordered the travel size (30mL), which I kid you not lasts at least 6 months. How? You only have to use one pump of the concentrated formula to cleanse your entire face and neck. The cleanser has a silky, serum-like texture. Water activates the light lather to melt away makeup and impurities.

Enriched with hyaluronic acid, the Cleansing Serum doesn’t leave my face feeling tight. If I’m short on time, I can cleanse and hydrate in just one step. Meanwhile, the oat bran re-balances the moisture, which is beneficial especially for my combination skin. The olive extract soothes the irritation and inflammation caused by blemishes. Overall, after the first time trying the cleanser, I was in love.

In the past few weeks, I repurchased the Cleansing Serum but this time in the full size (150 mL). I decided it was time to integrate the cleanser into my permanent skincare routine. As the foundation of my daily ritual, it works well with my other skincare steps. This includes my dermatologist-prescribed products, Supergoop sunscreen, and Darden’s Peptide Cream. As someone whose job requires her to have an ever-changing routine, this was no easy feat. But something tells me this skincare routine is one to keep.