Product Of The Week: Christian Louboutin’s Fétiche Le Cuir Eau De Parfum

Attending a fragrance launch during New York Fashion Week is always an exciting experience, but when I got the invitation to the Christian Louboutin Beauty masterclass for their latest fragrance collection, Fétiche, I was both intrigued and a little hesitant. As a self-proclaimed gourmand girlie who loves sweet, rich, and edible fragrances, I wasn’t sure how a leather-based scent would vibe with my usual style. But the allure of Christian Louboutin, a brand synonymous with luxury (and some of my favorite heels), drew me in. Spoiler alert: I’m obsessed.

The Fétiche collection, crafted by master perfumer Juliette Karagueuzoglou, is a sensual exploration of leather in fragrance form. Specifically, I had the pleasure of experiencing Fétiche Le Cuir, an Eau de parfum that belongs to the leather floral family. From the moment I first spritzed it during the masterclass, I knew it wasn’t like anything I typically wear. But as the scent developed on my skin, I couldn’t help but be entranced.

The top notes of osmanthus and the warmth of suede leather create an intoxicating dance between soft florals and a rich, almost buttery leather accord. What stands out to me about Fétiche Le Cuir is its sensual depth—it’s not overpowering, but it demands attention in the most sophisticated way. For someone who gravitates toward sugary fragrances, this was a bold departure, but one I’ve grown to love over the past few weeks.

Since that event, Fétiche Le Cuir has become my go-to fragrance, and let me tell you—I’ve received nonstop compliments. From friends to strangers, people have commented on how luxurious and alluring the scent is. It clings to the skin in a way that feels like a second layer, evolving throughout the day but never losing its soft leather and floral undertones.

There’s something so powerful about wearing a scent that makes you feel sensual and confident. For me, Fétiche Le Cuir is a reminder that fragrance is personal—it can be an extension of who you are or a statement of who you want to be. It’s proof that stepping out of your scent comfort zone can lead to discovering new favorites.Whether you’re a die-hard Christian Louboutin fan or just on the hunt for a new fall fragrance, I highly recommend giving Fétiche Le Cuir a try. Priced at $245, it’s a perfect blend of sensuality, sophistication, and intrigue—much like the woman who wears it.