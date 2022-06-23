The Beauty Of Pride Month: Brands That Give Back To The LGBTQIA+ Community

Photo Courtesy of Betzy Arosemena for Unsplash

We support the LGBTQIA+ community at Essence all year, but during Pride Month, we make an extra effort to disrupt the conversation about gender, identity, and freedom.

We, as a people, will no longer accept society’s antiquated ideals of traditional constructs, but instead will enable people to find strength wherever they can.

This Pride Month, Essence is recognizing beauty businesses that are supporting the LBGTQIA+ community by donating to charities that help queer folx throughout their journey to self-discovery, providing them with the support they need.

The beauty brands listed ahead are doing the work, showing up and showing love as allies to the LGBTQIA+ community, making sure we all stand in harmony like every color in the rainbow.

SHEGLAM “Be Bold, Be Hue” Collection

SHEGLAM is celebrating Pride with a donation of $50K benefiting The Trevor Project.

VALOIE

Each year for Pride Month, VALOIE will give a portion of their annual sales in support of the LGBTQ+ community with code PRIDELOVE.

OffCourt

For the entire month (until June 30th at 11:59 pm), Offcourt will donate 25% of proceeds from every purchase on their direct site (excluding Amazon) to The Trevor Project. Additionally, use Pride10 for 10% off for the entire month of June.

Lottie London “Proud to Be” Collection

For the month of June, Lottie London is donating 10% of Walmart.com sales towards Kaleidoscope Trust.

TooD x Jaé Joseph

In honor of Pride Month, TooD will introduce eight limited-edition, non-toxic nail polishes, named after LGBTQIA+ activists. 10% of proceeds will go to the Human Rights Campaign.

Chapstick Love Wins Lip Balm

To continue its allyship and support the LGBTQIA+ community, during Pride Month ChapStick is donating 100% of sales from its Love Wins lip balm sticks while supplies last to It Gets Better Project.

NYX Professional Makeup x Sandbox x POC “Paint Your Own Story” Collection

NYX is donating 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the avatar NFTs to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, amounting to $50,000.

Isle of Paradise, and Peace Out

Isle of Paradise & Peace Out will be donating 20% of the set proceeds to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQIA+ young people.

Fluide “Pride Galaxy Box”

Fluide is working with the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund to donate 10% of sales of the pride collection to support their work for transgender people.

OH.SO, HANDS “LIVE WITH PRIDE” (SWEET ORANGE)

20% of the Oh, So ‘Live With Pride’ Hands Sanitizer spray will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Malin + Goetz “Pucker Up for Pride”

Malin + Goetz will be handing out cult-favorite lip balms in front of select stores in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Additionally, 50% of all store and online sales made on June 28th will be donated to The Trevor Project in honor of the 1969 Stonewall anniversary.

Alder New York Pride Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist

This Pride Month, Alder New York will be donating 10% of sales from the Pride Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist to the Ali Forney Center in New York City, whose mission is to protect LGBTQIA+ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently.

Graydon Skincare Intimacy Oil

5% of the proceeds from every purchase of Graydon Skincare Intimacy Oil will be donated to GLAAD until June 30, 2022.

Rainbow Beauty x Walmart

This month, Rainbow Beauty will be donating a portion of ALL profits from their Walmart retail partner this month to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.