Product Of The Week: Estée Lauder Foundation

I struggle with oily skin and have been on the hunt for the perfect foundation to suit my skin type. Unfortunately, most of the foundations I’ve tried have caused breakouts and left me with hyperpigmentation and scars, which I’m quite embarrassed about. This is mainly because I tend to pop my pimples when they turn into whiteheads. However, I rely on a tinted moisturizer to make my skin look great, even when I have an important event or dinner to attend.

I was scrolling through Instagram when I came across an ad of someone praising an Estée Lauder foundation that can even out skin tone in one go. My girlfriends recommended the same foundation from Instagram: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation. I went to Sephora and asked one of the associates to apply the foundation on my skin. After the first application, everyone turned heads because the foundation gave my skin a beautiful, lightweight finish that felt as soft as cashmere.

I take a small amount of the product and dab it on my palm. Then, I gently apply it to my skin and blend it in. As someone who is used to using powder foundations, I found this liquid formula to be effective in evening out my skin tone and covering my dark spots.

This foundation is dermatologist-tested and is designed to last for 24 hours, making it a great choice for those with a busy schedule who need coverage that lasts all day. It’s suitable for oily and combination skin and is fragrance-free. The Double Wear collection offers over 55 shades that work well with all skin tones and is resistant to transfer, sweat, and humidity, while also controlling oil throughout the day. Additionally, it’s free of parabens, sulfites, phthalates, and drying alcohols.

Being someone who leads an active lifestyle, this foundation is my ultimate choice. And right now, I’m heading to Sephora to stock up right now.