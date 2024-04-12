ES-Scent Of The Week: Phlur’s ‘Strawberry Letter’ Is Worth The Wait

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on Phlur’s Strawberry Letter, then you know exactly why this fragrance is constantly sold out — it smells damn good. But alas, I finally got my hands on it, and let’s just say, it was worth the wait.

I’ve got it now, and in the words of Keith Lee — let’s try it, and rate it 1 through 10.

Sweet, warm, sexy and complex, Strawberry Letter is a harmonious blend of luscious fruitiness and delicate floral notes, creating a vibrant and alluring aroma that captivates the senses. Dare I say, love at first sniff? And for $99 bucks — yes, please.

Top notes are plum, strawberry and cassis leaf with middle notes of red poppy and apple blossom. The true star of the show is in the dry down where I picked up the notes of tonka bean and amber, giving this fruity strawberry fragrance a bit more depth and earthiness. Complemented by hints of jasmine and violet, Strawberry Letter evolved on my skin to reveal layers of complexity and depth that linger on the skin long after the initial spritz, without smelling overly sweet or syrupy.

At first sniff, it reminds me of another fan favorite, Burberry Her, but trust me — Strawberry Letter is its sexy, complicated cousin. And I mean that in the best way possible.

Need some more convincing? Before you spend your coins, here’s all the tea on the fragrance that has taken social media by storm.

Why I love it: If you’re looking for something juicy, playful and fun for the spring and summer, this is just what you need. Bursting with the juiciness of ripe strawberries, the fragrance exudes an irresistible allure that is both refreshing and comforting. With each spritz, Strawberry Letter transports your senses to a field of freshly picked strawberries but also gives you the gentle embrace of soft florals and earthy undertones, making this the perfect date night (or date day) scent.

Perfect pairings: Something I’ve learned from fragrance influencers such as Funmi Monet and Jade, is that the key to making this (or any) scent last or increase its lifespan is by scent layering with a lotion or another perfume of choice. In my opinion, if you want to extend the trail of your Strawberry Letter scent bubble, or simply to smell like a Strawberry and Vanilla swirl ice cream — try pairing it with Phlur’s Vanilla Skin or Kayali’s Vanilla 28. Or, you can even take it up a notch by even pairing it with Burberry’s Her Elixir for a sensual strawberry delight.

Why we fan-girl over Phlur: Phlur’s commitment to sustainability is something to not only be admired, but cherished in this day and age. Their fragrances are crafted using responsibly sourced, eco-friendly ingredients, meaning they don’t just smell good, but they won’t be harmful when you put them on your body — I stan a multi-functional product. Not to mention, each of their fragrances tells a nuanced story, evoking emotions, memories, and sensations that resonate on a personal level. A brand that is often a fan-favorite on #FragranceTok, there are many reasons why scents like Missing Person and Vanilla Skin have gone viral.

With Strawberry Letter, Phlur has once again redefined the art of fragrance, offering a scent experience that is as timeless as it is contemporary. Inspired by the simple joys of summer and the beauty of fleeting moments, this fragrance celebrates the essence of life’s sweetest pleasures. If you like gourmand and fruity scents, this one will be for you. And if not… well, I wouldn’t suggest blind buying it!

Whether worn as a daily indulgence or reserved for special occasions, Strawberry Letter invites wearers to embrace the beauty of the present moment and savor the sensory delights that surround them. Could this be the best release from Phlur yet? I’d rate it a 10/10, so it just might be.