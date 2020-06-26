Peach & Lily Introduces New Mentorship Program To Support Black Estheticians

Photo: Getty

Esthetician-led skincare brand Peach & Lily is launching a mentorship program to support Black estheticians and esthetician students in pursuing careers in the skincare industry.

The news comes amid national pressure for industries to increase support for communities of color. And the K-beauty company wants to use its expertise in skincare to create a more beautiful, just and equitable world.

“We are so excited to introduce our Peach Skincare Academy Mentorship Program,” the brand wrote in a blog post. Through a series of 1-on-1 and group sessions, participants will take a deep dive into ingredients, learn Korean beauty massaging techniques, and explore various paths in esthetics.

The year-long program, will be held in the brand’s New York City loft and led by celebrity esthetician and Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon to help Black estheticians maximize their career impact.

Photo: Courtesy of Peach & Lily

“In the skincare industry, our Black community is underrepresented. As part of our ongoing commitment to uplifting our Black community, we are launching this mentorship program first for our Black community of estheticians and esthetics students,” said Peach & Lily. “We will be expanding this program in the future to include others in our community as well.”

Applications for the Peach Skincare Academy Mentorship Program will be open until June 30. For more details or to apply, visit peachandlily.com.