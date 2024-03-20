PATTERN Beauty’s New Curling Iron Will Make Your Life Easier

Photo: Courtesy of PATTERN Beauty.

Tracee Ellis Ross is a constant reminder to never limit yourself. The creative chameleon effortlessly oscillates between being a fashion trendsetter and heart-capturing TV actress in timeless sitcoms (Cue the “Girlfriends” theme song). And when you think that’s enough, she continues to push bounds as both a movie star– including recent roles in American Fiction and Cold Copy– and beauty brand founder of game-changing line, PATTERN.

And after launching her ESSENCE 2024 Best In Beauty award-winning blow dryer last year, it’s only right that she’s creating more hair tools that promise to make our lives easier. For starters, as of today, PATTERN’s new Interchangeable Curling Iron, is available for you to purchase.

As the name suggests, it comes with three different barrel sizes: a ⅜’’, ¾’’, and a 1’’ barrel, so that you can test out different curl widths. And when it came to the inspiration behind the heat damage-conscious, caramel-hued tourmaline iron? “I went through a period of heat damage when I was working on set for Girlfriends,” she says. “And when I finally nursed my hair back to health, my curl pattern wasn’t exactly the same. There were some curls that were tighter and others that were looser,” Ross adds. “I would use a curling iron to create curl harmony in my hair. And it has been my secret weapon and my secret tool since then.”

Below, Ross discusses in detail her new curling iron, her current beauty practices, and more.

ESSENCE: What inspired you to launch a curling iron?

Tracee Ellis Ross: When I finished the third season of Girlfriends, I looked in the mirror and I was like, oh my God, I don’t feel like Tracee anymore. I feel like Joan. In order to create some differentiation, I went to a stylist and she used a stove iron on my hair. And when she did, she told me my hair would curl back… and no, it did not.

Between the third and fourth seasons of Girlfriends, I went through the devastating journey that so many of us go through where I discovered that my natural pattern was no longer there. There was heat damage and I had to figure out how to nurse my hair back to health, but at the same time go back to the show in July and look cute on TV.

And the stylist on the show at the time, Scott Williams, introduced me to tourmaline professional irons. And I was able to discover, while nursing my hair back to health, a way to not create more hair damage, and actually learn a whole bunch of new styles that looked amazing while still leaning into my natural texture.

I wanted to create an iron that wouldn’t cause the heat damage that we all unfortunately have had the experience of. This one has a low heat setting and a tourmaline iron that is good for even heat distribution, which helps lessen your chances of damage.

What else would you say sets this one apart from others you’ve used?

We solved a lot of the problems that I had with other irons. This iron is obviously quite beautiful. But I’m excited that the barrel itself is tourmaline, which is great for even heat distribution. It also emits ions, which is good for protecting the cuticle of the hair.

The clamp for your thumb often falls off on most irons, this one doesn’t have that problem. The kickstand is also secure. The on-off button is separate from the heat button, so you’re not turning it off accidentally.

It also comes with three different barrels. If you’re somebody like me that sometimes uses all barrels in one hairstyle and you don’t have to have three outlets on your countertop, you can just use your one outlet and switch out the barrels. There’s a swivel cord, too. It will swivel as you move so that you don’t get tangled in it. And last but not least, one of my favorite things is that it’s dual voltage, so you can use it in Europe and not blow it out.

As someone who’s dealt with heat damage, I’m sure you know many people who have had heat damage are now afraid to use heat. What would you say to those people?

I think a lot of people use irons but don’t know how to use them safely. And a lot of people are using irons that are actually not professional grade or are not tourmaline and can perpetuate heat damage.

What I want to remind people, though, is that they have endless possibilities. I want everyone to have access to all of the choices that our hair allows us and that there is a way to play with heat and still enjoy your natural texture. The tools are additives; part of play and exploration and allowing new styles into your repertoire. You have endless possibilities when your hair is in good health.

What are some ways you keep your hair healthy these days? Especially when using heat?

If I’m using heat, either I am leaning into the one-inch barrel on my hair to create what I call my “’70s porn hair,” which is a style I did for my first ever ESSENCE cover. For this, I use the hydration shampoo, intensive conditioner, and the leave-in conditioner. I diffuse my hair and of course use heat protectant first. And then once my hair is dry, I take a small section from the bottom of my hair and I comb it out with either the paddle brush or a rat’s tail comb, and then I use the one-inch barrel. I wrap the hair flat around on the iron. I get to the tip, turn the iron around, spin the iron in the hair, pull it out, and then I let it cool. And then I fluff it out. I wore this style recently for the Television Critics Awards.

Tell us more about how you styled your hair for your first ESSENCE cover

I washed my hair, dried it with a towel, and then braided three big cornrows and put a sponge roller on the end of it. I would put a dryer cap over this to let it dry more.

When I took my hair out, I used a three-quarter inch barrel iron on the end and created a proper barrel curl. And then I pulled my fingers through my hair. I just used heat on the ends.

Styles like this are a reminder to those who think they can’t wear a wash and go, because they don’t have the same curl pattern throughout their hair. With an iron, they can create curl harmony using one or two of the barrel sizes. You can rock a fuller style, while still leaning into your texture, and know what you’re gonna get.

What are your go-to beauty looks right now?

I do have to say that my little slicked-back look is one of my favorite go-tos right now. I am 51 and I love the snatch of the slick back. It makes me feel elegant and bright. Also, my hair grows really quickly and I am gray now. Because I’ve been doing press for American Fiction and been out and about a lot more than normal, I was getting my hair colored every three weeks. But I just recently decided that I need to give my hair a break. I’ve been wearing more wigs. It’s also something that I do for movies, so that I feel like a different person. In both Cold Copy and Candy Cane Lane I used wigs, which felt really fun to just be a different person. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with a red lip.

What are some things you do to feel grounded and confident lately?

I’m a meditator, and so that’s a part of my routine. I also love a bath so much. Sometimes I will start a day with a bath instead of a shower. It helps me relax first and then I get in the shower after. It’s a soft way to start the day.

How do you feel you’ve grown as a founder and person since launching PATTERN five years ago?

I think we’re moving out of being a startup and into being a best in class beauty business. I also decided to take on a co-CEO, which was a really big move and an indication that we had scaled at a pace and in a way that showed me I needed the support and partnership from somebody else. We complement each other well. I think I’ve grown the most as a CEO because it wasn’t something I had a skill in before.

I think the most exciting part about it all is the reception of the brand by the customer and the community that we not only serve but are in community with. We’re a mobile first brand, so the ability to stay in constant communication with our customer is exciting and fun. It’s incredibly gratifying to make something and have people receive it. And more than that, I love hearing stories like, “my daughter hated her curls and couldn’t figure out how to wear them until we discovered Pattern.”