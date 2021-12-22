Pantone just announced its 2022 Color of the Year, and this time, it’s a good one. The color authority and trend forecasting company dubbed the shade “Very Peri,” which can of course be likened to periwinkle – You know, that shade about which there’s a never ending debate as to whether or not it’s actually blue or purple (spoiler: experts say it’s a mixture of both). As vibrant and unexpected a shade it is, there’s no doubt it’s perfectly primed to spark a ton of beauty inspiration, and with that, it looks like minimalism is officially out the door.
You may or may not be surprised at the number of purple-toned beauty products there are on the market, as acquired of a taste as some may find it, but from shimmery eyeshadows to metallic lip glosses, options are indeed galore. Though the color trend looks to 2022, it turns out that now is the perfect time to get a head start, as when translated to makeup, the shade often comes with smokey undertones that thrive in the wintertime. Not to fret if you’re not partial to in-your-face color – You’ll find some of the products bearing the shade are more mute than others, but either way, they’re begging you to explore the bounds of your creativity.
Here’s to getting ahead of the curve – Shop 10 products from Sephora you can use to get the look below.
01
Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow In ‘Set List’
Urban Decay shadows are known to bring the pigment, and this shimmery shade is no different.
02
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow In ‘Plum’
This dusty purple shade is great for creating smoking eye looks.
03
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss In ‘Boys Don’t Cry’
You can wear Marc Jacobs’ Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss alone, or layer it on top of a similar toned lipstick for a more dramatic result.
04
Deborah Lippmann Never Never Land
Because your nails deserve a peri-makeover, too.
05
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina® Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 5
With nine various shades of purple, this eyeshadow palette was made for this moment.
06
Too Faced That’s My Jam Mini Eyeshadow Palette
We’re just here for those two epic shades of purple.
07
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil In ‘Psychedelic Sister’
Long-wearing and water proof, you can wear this punchy eyeliner shade for any occasion.
08
Huda Beauty Haze Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Take your very peri makeup look on the go with this travel-sized palette.
09
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow In ‘Unicorn Dust’
Grab this eyeshadow shade if you’re looking to try out 2022’s color trend without going full force. Its ultra-soft lavender hue glistens with a touch of iridescence, without being too loud.
10
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner In ‘Purple Stuff’
Rihanna, the face behind Fenty Beauty, has already been spotted donning 2022’s hottest color, so it’s only right to channel the look with her brand.
11
KVD Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow Pigment In Roxy Purple
Swipe this creamy concoction across your lash line for a piercing cat eye wing. Or, versatile as it is, you can use it as an eyeshadow or brow pomade, too.
12
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick In ‘Wisteria Purple’
While not for the faint of heart, this metallic finish will garner you compliments all through the fall and winter months.
