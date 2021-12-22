Pantone just announced its 2022 Color of the Year, and this time, it’s a good one. The color authority and trend forecasting company dubbed the shade “Very Peri,” which can of course be likened to periwinkle – You know, that shade about which there’s a never ending debate as to whether or not it’s actually blue or purple (spoiler: experts say it’s a mixture of both). As vibrant and unexpected a shade it is, there’s no doubt it’s perfectly primed to spark a ton of beauty inspiration, and with that, it looks like minimalism is officially out the door.

You may or may not be surprised at the number of purple-toned beauty products there are on the market, as acquired of a taste as some may find it, but from shimmery eyeshadows to metallic lip glosses, options are indeed galore. Though the color trend looks to 2022, it turns out that now is the perfect time to get a head start, as when translated to makeup, the shade often comes with smokey undertones that thrive in the wintertime. Not to fret if you’re not partial to in-your-face color – You’ll find some of the products bearing the shade are more mute than others, but either way, they’re begging you to explore the bounds of your creativity.

Here’s to getting ahead of the curve – Shop 10 products from Sephora you can use to get the look below.