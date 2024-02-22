OUAI And Barry’s Want You To Smell So Fresh And So Clean When You Leave The Gym

OUAI x Barry’s

Things can get really sweaty (and smelly) in the gym. Thankfully, more and more fitness studios are upping the ante on what they provide in their locker rooms.

OUAI recently announced a partnership with Barry’s, the cult-favorite boutique fitness brand offering high-intensity interval workouts, to redefine the post-workout refresh experience. Not only can you partake in one of the hottest workouts in the country, but leave smelling like one of the hottest body care brands in the country too.

This partnership introduces OUAI skincare as the official locker room partner for the gym, launching the OUAI Detox Face Cleanser, which will be exclusive to Barry’s.

“We love looking for new OUAIs for people to experience the brand, and getting into locker rooms felt perfect because it’s a time where people really luxuriate in feeling clean,” says – Hannah Beals, Chief Brand Officer at OUAI. “Barry’s is the ultimate fitness destination, and the perfect partner for us with an equally hyper-engaged community and premium brand experience.”

At over $30 for a single class in most cities, Barry’s wants their amenities to match both the price point and the experience. Community members can enjoy a sensorial experience with OUAI’s best-selling products such as the Detox Shampoo, Body Cleanser, and Medium Conditioner, as well as Hand Wash & Hand Lotion at every wash station. Over the course of this partnership, OUAI will continue to evolve its relationship with Barry’s through various activations at their iconic locations around the country.