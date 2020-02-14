NYFW: The Best Nail Trends From Fall/Winter 2020

Courtesy of KISS

Fall has always been the perfect time of year to rock vampy lips, smoky eyes, and oxblood nail polish. Perhaps, it’s the reason why dozens of models hit the runway donning moody manicures this season of New York Fashion Week.

Nail artists complemented the Fall/ Winter 2020 collections from Christian Cowan, The Blonds, and more with edgy nail designs that spoke to our dark side and awakened our inner rockstars.

“I wanted to celebrate the playfulness yet the edgy feel of the collection with fierce embellished nails,” said Gina Edwards, who created a set of matte black coffin nails bedazzled in crystals for the Alice + Olivia presentation.

Similarly, CND Brand Ambassador Winnie Huang took us on a dark and ethereal journey with the fantasy nail design he created for The Blonds.

Check out the alluring nail art below.