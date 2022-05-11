The relationship between Black women and beauty and cosmetics hasn’t been a linear one. From lack of representation, to myths brought on by that lack of representation that have since been debunked, the industry still stands in a spot that leaves more work to be done. The idea that those with darker skin tones don’t need sunscreen has since it’s inception finally been uncovered as false, but that doesn’t leave Black consumers without challenges in that arena. Namely, finding a formula that does its job without white cast. While slowly but surely, options suited for darker skin tones have to begun to crop up among larger brands in the market, it oftentimes goes without saying that few are better than shopping Black-owned brands when it comes to finding products that meet our exact needs. As expected, many of them come with the sunscreen created especially for Black skin, without the white cast.

With summer on our heels, we’ve reached the point in the year where it’s time to tailor our beauty routines to the change in weather. That means lightweight moisturizers and a good amount of sunscreen applied every time we leave the house. If the summer tends to result in dry skin for you, rest assured knowing that many sunscreens in the market come with hydrating properties, too. Ahead, here are 6 of the best sunscreens on the market for melanated skin. Get ready to find your go-to of the season.