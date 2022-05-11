The relationship between Black women and beauty and cosmetics hasn’t been a linear one. From lack of representation, to myths brought on by that lack of representation that have since been debunked, the industry still stands in a spot that leaves more work to be done. The idea that those with darker skin tones don’t need sunscreen has since it’s inception finally been uncovered as false, but that doesn’t leave Black consumers without challenges in that arena. Namely, finding a formula that does its job without white cast. While slowly but surely, options suited for darker skin tones have to begun to crop up among larger brands in the market, it oftentimes goes without saying that few are better than shopping Black-owned brands when it comes to finding products that meet our exact needs. As expected, many of them come with the sunscreen created especially for Black skin, without the white cast.
With summer on our heels, we’ve reached the point in the year where it’s time to tailor our beauty routines to the change in weather. That means lightweight moisturizers and a good amount of sunscreen applied every time we leave the house. If the summer tends to result in dry skin for you, rest assured knowing that many sunscreens in the market come with hydrating properties, too. Ahead, here are 6 of the best sunscreens on the market for melanated skin. Get ready to find your go-to of the season.
01
EleVen By Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35
Considering Venus Williams’ profession, you can bet the award-winning athlete knows a thing or two about sun protection. This serum formula from her beauty line, EleVen, is reef-safe, boasts prickly pear for the ultimate hydration, and is sure to leave your skin as smooth as ever.
02
Bolden Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
Guaranteed to leave your skin without a white or purple residue, this sunscreen also offers up a dose of Vitamin C, known to boost the skin’s natural sun-shield.
03
KINLÒ Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+ Melanated Tint
While many tinted sunscreens are best suited for ultra fair skin, this one comes primed perfectly for the melanin-rich. Water-resistant and chemical-free, expect it to leave you with a matte finish that’s undetectable to the eye.
04
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
As the name implies, those with melanin-rich skin have found their match with Black Girl Sunscreen. Formulated with natural ingredients, it doubles as a moisturizer as well.
05
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
What can’t Fenty do? This moisturizer acts simultaneously as a sun protectant, claims to be invisible on all shades of skin, and fights against discoloration as well.
06
Urban Hydration Moisture-Locking Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 30
Not only is the ideal for melanated skin, make this a go-to if you have dry or eczema-prone skin as well. Castor oil and shea butter are sure to keep the skin hydrated while and SPF 30 protects against sun rays.
TOPICS: beauty sunscreen