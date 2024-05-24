10 Pretty & Pink Makeup Products to Wear to the Pink Friday 2 Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Calling all Barbz! Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour is already upon us. If you were lucky enough to snag tickets like I did, you’re probably preparing a playlist to pump you up, searching online for the perfect outfit, and even scrolling through Pinterest to see which one of Minaj’s iconic beauty looks you want to replicate. (It’s hard to choose– we know!)

To no one’s surprise, pink will certainly be the color theme for this tour. This means pink lips, pink eyeshadow, pink blush… and pink everything. So whether you’re going for a look similar to Nicki the Ninja, Roman Zolanski, or Chun-Li, we’re here to help you pick out the best products so that you can create the look of your starship dreams.

Below, find a list of makeup items, in every shade of pink, that will inspire your Barbie beat and have you photo-opp ready for the upcoming concert.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.