The New Pill Found to Reverse the Aging Process

Age reversal may not be a myth anymore. Dermatologists have done procedures such as Botox injections and light therapy to diminish the signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles, to give the skin a more youthful look. However, the prospect of evading the aging process entirely could now be a reality. Harvard Medical School scientists’ new research says they discovered new drugs found to reverse the aging process. Six drugs from the growth hormone, Metformin, and a drug used to activate the enzyme AMPK, is the “chemical cocktail” behind the age reversal pill.

“Until recently, the best we could do was slow aging. New discoveries suggest we can now reverse it,” said lead scientist David A. Sinclair. The Harvard Genetics Professor and Co-Director of Biology of Aging Research authored the book Lifespan about why we age and why we don’t have to.

The latest findings were published in the July issue of medical journal Aging and shared on Twitter by Sinclair. “We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes,” he stated in a tweet. “Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.”

According to the new research, the scientists conducted a Nobel-prize winning discovery reprogramming cells to a more youthful state. Over the course of three years, following thorough investigations involving mice and monkeys, the researchers pinpointed a specific combination of drugs capable of counteracting cellular aging and rejuvenating cells. The “six chemical cocktails” indicates potential to reverse the aging process in under a week.

Prior to the discovery, the Harvard scientists showcased the feasibility of reversing cellular aging through a controlled method that involved introducing specific genes into cells. This technique yielded encouraging outcomes across various organs such as the eyes, brain, kidneys, and muscles. Improved vision was observed in both mice and monkeys, while in mice alone, lifespans were extended. More recently, researchers have initiated preparations for clinical trials aimed at reversing aging in humans.

Although gene therapy is limited in its widespread use, a chemical alternative in the form of a pill will offer more affordable age reversal with shorter timelines. “At least a dozen ‘hallmarks of aging’ are known to contribute to the deterioration and dysfunction of cells as they age,” the research stated. From the deterioration of the skin’s collagen and elastin production, to the physical sagging of our breasts, we can assume the pill will be safe enough for an eventual cosmetic use.

Nevertheless, while there’s a desire for cosmetic advantages, the primary focus of the new innovation is geared towards medical use.

“This new discovery offers the potential to reverse aging with a single pill, with applications ranging from improving eyesight to effectively treating age-related diseases,” Sinclair said. “We envision a future where age-related diseases can be effectively treated, injuries can be repaired more efficiently, and the dream of whole-body rejuvenation becomes a reality.”