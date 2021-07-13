(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

On Saturday (July 10), all eyes were on Naomi Osaka when she made her stylish appearance on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards 2021. Dressed to impress in a bold Louis Vuitton ensemble, the biggest highlight of the “Best Tennis Player” was most definitely her next-level hairstyle.

Serving us glamour, the 23-year-old athlete’s bedazzled baby hair to complement her long and textured ponytail that was perfected and designed by her hairstylist, Marty Harper.

To achieve the look, Harper worked with Sebastian Professional styling products with a sleek, shiny ponytail. He then added green gemstones to her hairline.

“The blouse and skirt from Louis Vuitton pushed us, to create Naomi’s look,” Harper exclusively shares with ESSENCE. “It was about the balance of strength, youth, and reflection. The high shine and pops of rhinestone were to embrace this star.”

To achieve the look, Harper gave us a simple breakdown of what it took to accomplished the unique design.

Prep the hair with Sebastian Professional Dark Oil Shampoo and Conditioner.

Blow-dry using Sebastian Professional Potion 9 for conditioning and styling benefits.

Once dry, section hair from the nape and spray with Sebastian Professional Trilliant for heat protection and shine.

Curl and set with Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus to secure wave and set against humidity.

Set baby hairs with Sebastian Professional Gel Forte, then place rhinestones.

Give the final look another spray of Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus for stronghold and humidity protection.

Congratulations to the Best Female Athlete! And dare we say hair trendsetter of the year?