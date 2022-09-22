NYFW Nail Inspiration You Need For Your Next Manicure

The crystal ball that is New York Fashion Week has spoken. We got a glimpse of what fashion trends are to come and what nail trends you should be subscribing to right now. Nails are often overlooked when the action is amongst the clothes and the makeup, but the devil is in the details. A good mani/pedi is truly the cherry on top when sending models down the runway. This NYFW, the nails marked their territory with jewel-encrusted and glass-like acrylics, metallic, bold reds, and natural frenches. The best part is that these show-stopping nail designs are attainable. These runway-ready nails were done in partnership with some of your favorite nail care brands.

You may think, with so many models, when did they have time to do all these elaborate nails? Brands like KISS, repped by Celebrity Manicurist Gina Edwards in collaboration with Love Shack Fancy, used their imPRESS Press-On’s and KISS manicure sets to get their floral and feminine look. Priscavera’s, for their Spring/Summer 23 show, collaborated with ORLY and nail artist Holly Falcone to infuse crystals and hanging gems for added texture in their nail art looks. ORLY also partnered with Susan Alexandra to achieve 90’s glam with metallic blues and greens, confetti, and moody blacks and reds. We also hope the masses take influence from Susan Alexandra and Holly Falcone and bring back square tip acrylics. They are long overdue for a return to nail salons everywhere.

Below we compiled the trend-worthy nail art that deserves to be your nail inspo for your next manicure.