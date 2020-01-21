Getty Images

The most romantic day of the year is quickly approaching and it’s time to start planning dinners, gifts, outfits, and of course, beauty looks. Proposals may be a’coming. We all know red is a color that attracts people, but there are so many different hues to play with that are just as attention grabbing.

This year let your nails do the sweet talking and go with an alternative color or design for your Valentine’s Day plans, however extravagant or simple. We’re loving so many of the creative nail art trends that are poised to be big for 2020, including these seven beautiful looks we want to try.

01 Abstract Art Inspired Mix all the beautiful colors you love into one like a modern day Jackson Pollock, and let your nails be the canvas. Instagram/@__luxk 02 Glass Floral Tips Tell him or her to save the flower money for dessert because you brought your own. And they'll last longer than any store bought bouquet. Instagram/@jareevinson 03 Neon It might be extremely cold by mid-February, so add this fun pop of color to your nails to remind yourself that summer is around the corner. Kind of. Instagram/@joelei_theartist 04 Classic Blue Give classic blue a unique eye-catching design. You'll be happy you did if you end up posting photos of a new ring. Instagram/@bluesy_nails 05 Heavy Metals Iridescent, shattered glass, diamond, and crushed chrome nails are super glamorous and always bring the party. Instagram/@tonysnail 06 Purple Suede We're going to see purple nails of all hues this year. Try a matte finish to give it a sexy suede-like texture for your V-day date night. Instagram/@__luxk 07 Animal Print Whether you love leopards, tigers, snakes, or cheetahs, these prints will look fab and sexy in the right polish colors. Instagram/@thehouseofnailscork

Share :