We’re halfway into Black History Month and like every other month, we’re celebrating the beauty of our Blackness. One beauty trend that we saw take off at the start of February was women rocking nails for the culture. African print-inspired nail art is an easy and beautiful way to show your love for the community and for your roots.

African prints tell stories, and even if you can’t trace your lineage back to a specific region, you know that it’s home. A colorful nail design can pay homage to Miriam Makeba, Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah and other great African leaders. From Ankara and Kente to Bogolanfini, Kanga, and more, these nail prints really capture the spirit of the motherland during this month of celebration of Black culture.

Even ESSENCE News & Politics Director Yesha Callahan got her set. Tell your tech to level up his or her skills, because the designs below will have you running to the shop to drape yourself in Mudcloth and Bazan even down to the fingertips well into the year.