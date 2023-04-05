Nail Inspiration For Your Spring Mani-Pedi

Photo: Getty

We all know how a fresh set can feel, and although natural styles are in, nails can not be defined by anyone else but your personality – after all your nails are a reflection of you. You can take your most unexpected interests and paint them on your nails in whatever compilation or work of art. Whether as vibrant and unique as 3D inanimate objects and nail props or as delicate and classic as a coat of nude pinks; the choice is yours and only yours.

As the season of mani-pedis is upon us, and we all start to plan our escape from the city for our next tropical vacation, the pressure is on to narrow down your next nail idea. You may already have a list of colors and shapes stacking up since the start of Winter or just want to take it appointment by appointment, however, the time is now to let your imagination run through the intricate loops of nail art stored in your photo gallery. Choose a set that describes you, and compliments your look hands to toe but also, here’s to the season to try something new. But for the days this Spring when you just can not decide what look to go for, check out these 7 nail inspirations from your faves to start.

Meg Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion’s #Traumazine nails are for the girls who love a French tip–but make it green. With a lipstick shape, the two-toned green nails have a gloss finish.

Justine Skye

These Justine Skye nails are ideal for colored wig lovers. You can pair multi-colored nails with just about any hair color from purple to orange. Have your nails filed in an oval or almond shape, or use your imagination to recreate this bright look personalized to you.

Oyinda

For all the aunties, this set is for you. Pair your metallic textured nails with all your favorite rings in this look from Oyinda. These square-shaped nails are carved to the gods almost mimicking the carvings of your ancient jewelry.

Bidi Smalls

Black and white squared nails are all you need with this look from Bidi Smalls. Release control and let the colors melt and blend at their discretion; change up the colors as well if you want, go for yellow or purple, and let the tones complement your sun-kissed skin.

Doechii

Doechii is for the over-the-top girls. Elegant gold and jewels with these coffin-shaped nails, you could really go to the grave with this set.

JT

With these long milky white nails, JT in Miami definitely sets the mood for the season with these extra-long oval-shaped nails.

Tia Corine

Similar to Doechii, Tia Corine’s nails are really for the sweetheart maximalist girly girls. Nails adorned with cherries, candies, and jewels spell out “Freaky T” – but of course, make them say whatever you want (just as long as they have enough glitter.)