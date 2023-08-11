Why Would You Nail Cycle When Weekly Manicures Exist?

Image courtesy of Pinterest

Do I need to nail cycle? You may have asked the question at your weekly manicure appointment as the nail tech applied your gel extensions. Nail cycling is a resurfacing concept within the beauty industry, advocating for occasional breaks from nail services or products. This concept involves refraining from visiting nail salons for a designated period, perhaps a month, to abstain from procedures like cuticle cutting, gel polish application, nail extensions, and other nail styling services. The notion behind nail cycling suggests that subjecting nails to these services regularly could potentially be detrimental to their health. However, nail cycling is a myth.

To manicure enthusiasts, a weekly manicure is necessary. For the majority of Black women, scheduling biweekly appointments for nails or hair forms the cornerstone of our beauty routine. It’s customary in Black communities for women to step out with fresh tresses – a clear reflection of their strong commitment to maintaining their looks. As a cultural practice, missing a beauty appointment is a rarity since self-care ranks at the top of our priority list. Given this devotion, is there truly a need to reduce the frequency of visits to the nail salon?

According to CND Co-Founder Jan Arnold, the suggestion to do nail cycling is a myth and the key to healthy nails is regular manicures. If you frequent the nail salon, you’ve used CND. Many people think SHELLAC™ is the generic term for Gel Polish however; SHELLAC™ is a brand by CND and the ORIGINAL, patented gel polish formula. CND™ SHELLAC™ provides wear, color, protection, and shine for 14+ days of fabulous wear, with no dry time and safe, damage-free removal.

So, the issue is not gel polish. With a range of nail products you may have had at the nail salon, like the VINYLUX™ long wear polish, or tools like files, buffers, and cuticle erasers, each CND product is safe to use. Jan Arnold actually suggests you receive weekly manicures to maintain the health of your nails. “If you want to keep your nails healthy, regular manicures will actually help,” Arnold said. “The concept that nails need time in-between manis to ‘breathe’ is unfounded.”

You may have tried skin cycling, the recommendation to use specific products on a certain night to enhance skin health. Nail cycling is trending for similar alleged benefits. If you notice groves, dents, or breakage on your nails then you may feel like your nails need a break from gel extensions. If you do decide you would like to try nail cycling, CND has products to support your decision—not just for nail cycling but everyday nail care.

Regardless of any nail service or product you may or may not have on your nails, Arnold says, it is vital to use a daily care product—like CND™ SolarOil™ to keep your nails healthy and cuticles conditioned.



The key to healthy nails, according to CND, is not nail cycling but the three C’s: care, condition, and coating. With a range of nail strengthening products on the market, try these CND treatment must-haves. From the new CND™ RESCUERXX™ treatment to repair damaged nails between appointments to the CND™ RIDGEFX™, a nail surface enhancer and ridge filler, you do not have to nail cycle for healthy nails—unless of course, you want to.