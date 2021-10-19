MOODEAUX Ushers In A New Era Of Clean, Luxury Fragrance That’s Actually Skin-Friendly

Searching for the next best scent? You’re in luck aroma-maniacs. Let us introduce you to MOODEAUX, a Black-owned fragrance brand that uses luxury plant-based ingredients to create an aroma that is uniquely your own.

Forget everything you know about traditional fragrances — this isn’t that. Instead, this upcoming brand puts skincare at the top of its priority list while creating wearable perfumes that merge with your body’s natural pheromones. Amazing!

“Although I knew little about this industry, I decided to shakes sh*t up — paving my own lane with MOODEAUX for beauty lovers who crave differently,” shares Brianna Arps, who created MOODEAUX after noticing a lack of Black-owned fragrance labels available today’s market.

Just in time for your holiday shopping, MOODEAUX recently introduced its Worthy Supercharged Skinscent Grab-Then-Go Duo ($75) that features the brand’s popular Worthy Travel Pen, along with a limited edition bag to carry all your beauty essentials.

“Worthy is a sophisticated signature scent that reminds us how powerful we truly are,” says Arps. “The thick frosted bag with a pocket is custom-made to replace product boxes, which if we’re being real, usually end up in the trash. This you’ll want to hang on to and take everywhere you go.”

Boasting lastability without the use of damaging alcohol or dyes, the Worthy Travel Pen features top notes of white tea and orange blossom; middle notes of red rose, leafy greens, and lavender; and bottom notes of vanilla woods, amber, and dry musk. Unlike other fragrance brands, the aroma also includes apricot oil, castor oil, and grapeseed oil to moisturize, hydrate, and restore the skin. We think we may have sniffed out a win indeed.

What are your thoughts? The new drop is available now exclusively on Moodeaux.com for all of your aroma-maniacs. Enjoy!