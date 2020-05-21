Courtesy of Mayvenn

Now, more than ever, we’re understanding the importance of creatives such as hairstylists, barbers, nail techs and makeup artists. Many of our favorite go-to stylists have pivoted their businesses to remote appointments and virtual demos to help us get and keep our hair together during quarantine.

But even with these new ways of doing business, stylists are struggling, and are facing the same financial uncertainties as the more than 30 million Americans who have filed for unemployment aid since the pandemic hit the country.

Mayvenn is stepping in to help.

As the Black-owned brand is known for advocating for stylists and helping grow their businesses, it’s no surprise that it’s driving an initiative to help those stylists financially in these troubling times.

The brand has launched the #SaveTheSalon campaign to raise money to provide funds for stylists across the country. Every $1 million will help 2,000 stylists in need. Mayvenn’s #SaveTheSalon campaign plans to raise at least $2 million to provide $500 for 4,000 of their stylists.

“We recognize the overall cracks in our economic systems that often put Black stylists into vulnerable positions, with or without COVID-19. Mayvenn is exploring not only how to support stylists in this difficult moment, but to be a better partner in the long term,” said Diishan Imira, CEO and Founder of Mayvenn. “Helping stylists is at the core of who we are and what our mission has been since day one. I take it as a personal responsibility to do what I can for the stylist community during this crisis.”

Mayvenn Founder and CEO Diishan Imira with hairstylists

Imira has also pledged to donate $100,000 on Mayvenn’s behalf, and he’s also asking for support from the community so that they can continue to raise the much-needed assistance.

And for anyone who doesn’t think that their money will go a long way, think about whether your stylist would be happy to receive a $500 tip at the end of an appointment. Every little bit counts to get the company to its goals to support these creatives.

Individuals can help by going to the Stylist Support Relief Fund on GoFundMe, donating and sharing online with #SaveTheSalon through July. You can also simply spread the word by posting a favorite post-stylist selfie (remember all those times your stylist did his or her thing and you felt on top of the world?) using the #SaveTheSalon. For every $1 the community donates, the initiative’s donors will donate $10.

“Hairstylists make us look and feel good so that we can tackle the world with confidence,” Imira concluded. “Now, it’s our turn to give them that same energy.”