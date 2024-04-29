Marsai Martin Feels Most Confident In This Clinique Foundation

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

As the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history, Little’s Marsai Martin has been in the industry since the age of 10. And throughout her journey, her appreciation for beauty has grown, too– leading her to becoming one of Clinique’s global brand ambassadors and first partner producer. “I’ve always loved beauty, and being in the film industry, I’ve had the opportunity to test out all sorts of makeup over the years,” the actress and producer tells ESSENCE. “I’ve learned a lot even from makeup artists that I grew up with and being able to watch their routines.”

Full of trial and error, cycling through a cabinet of “latest products” has given her a full overview of the foundations that work– and which products didn’t deliver. Now, the 19-year-old has built a lineup of fail-proof makeup she can wear on and off screen– and the new Clinique Even Better™ SPF foundation is at the helm.

“I grew up with eczema and had different dark spots all around my face when it came to pimples,” she says. Studies show darker skin tones are more prone to dry skin conditions and, according to the NIH, must be well-protected from the sun to avoid hyperpigmentation. With foundation and sunscreen at the center of her beauty routine, “it’s very important to make sure your skin is balanced with SPF and as hydrated as possible.”

Luckily for Martin, Clinique merged the two. The foundation, rich in vitamin C and visibility reducing dark spots in 12 weeks, “created my deeper appreciation for internal and external beauty,” she says. “I have a renewed focus on the formulas and ingredients that are in my products.”

And, with Black women facing restricted access to appropriate foundation shades, shade-matching is an unresolved issue in the beauty industry. Starring in her first beauty campaign with Clinique a couple months ago, Martin championed the cosmetics brand for their safe formulas for all skin tones and types, including their 50 shades for the Even Better™ foundation.

“This has everything to do with Clinique’s message to ‘create great skin for all’ since they’re focused on empowering confidence by creating products that support all skin.” Although the actress’ name holds weight at the Estée Launder company, “I never do it for the titles,” she says. “But [instead], to be able to collaborate with people that want to be able to change the narrative on how people see beauty,” she says. “And talking to certain audiences, especially Black women, is very important.”