Since spring has (officially) arrived, we should be thankful March was not overly cold and offered enough sunshine for us to enjoy the blooming flowers. In addition to the beautiful spring weather, we celebrated Women’s History Month by honoring the many women who have made a positive impact on their families, communities, their country, and the world over.
Let’s face it, there’s nothing a woman can’t accomplish, and we love to see it! We lift our glasses and toast to the brilliance that are Black women. Whether she’s sharing her exceptional abilities with the world, like the honorees at our 2022 Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood, or the beauty bosses who wake up every day and help make the world more beautiful, advancing beauty with her innovative products.
As we continue to work and make the world a better place by developing our beauty within, we can also show just how beautiful we feel with an amazing self-care regimen that takes care of our mind, body, and soul. Looking good and feeling good has a way of putting a smile on anyone’s face. Be careful because a smile can be contagious!
Ahead, you’ll find our March beauty launch list that includes a few women-owned products developed with us girls in mind. From stylish press-on nails to give our hands some flair to overnight skin creams that leave our skin feeling tight, we have everything you need to make your spring transition so satisfying!
Lottie London x Chaun Legend Stay Press’d Press On False Nails
Chaun Legend, the nail artist behind Rihanna’s, Zendaya’s, the Kardashian-Jenners, and other celebrities’ nails, is not only a resident artist for Lottie London but he’s also partnered with the brand to create four stunning designs inspired by his hometown and first love, Los Angeles. These press-ons have a gel finish and come in Chaun’s trademark long coffin form. They’re easy to apply using vegan nail glue or sticky pads (which can be removed) and last up to 7 days.
Photo Courtesy of Lottie London
Love Beauty and Planet Rose Water & Vitamin B3 Wavy Hair Micellar Shampoo
Allow your waves to flow freely. This sulfate-free micellar shampoo for wavy hair with rose water and vitamin B3 nourishes your scalp while protecting the natural flexibility of your wavy hair. As the calming water feeling changes into a gentle lather for smooth, healthy hair, inhale the scent of dewy fresh Bulgarian rose petals.
Photo Courtesy of Love Beauty & Planet
The Hair Edit Bobby Pin Set
Wide, head-hugging pins offer a punch of color and a modern edge to your style. Wear one, two, or three to create a unique style
Photo Courtesy of The Hair Edit
Dove Body Love Hyaluronic Serum + Moringa Oil Moisture Boost Body Cleanser
Are you ready to pamper your body? Are you ready to appreciate your body? Dove Moisture Boost body cleanser helps your skin retain moisture. Just wait and see what they can do for your body, made with the same ingredients you use in your everyday face care routine. This cleanser for dry skin has a thick, creamy texture and a 10X Moisture Boost Complex* that cares for your body while also keeping skin hydrated and smooth.
Photo Courtesy of Dove
LYS Beauty Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush
Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush, a 3x best-seller from LYS Beauty, is expanding with three new shades: Epic, Humble, and Classy! The Blush is an elevated everyday satin-matte cream blush that suits all skin tones and cosmetic looks, whether glam or natural.
Photo Courtesy of LYS Beauty
Complex Culture Heat Cheat Heat Protectant Mist
This nourishing blend of heat-activated conditioners can help you beat the heat. A weightless spray with a warm woody aroma that boosts softness, locks in moisture and protects hair from hot tools.
Photo Courtesy of Complex Culture
Bliss Mighty Biome Pre/Post Biotics + Barrier Aid Deep Cleansing Balm
This moisturizing deep cleansing balm melts into skin to dissolve makeup (even waterproof), sunscreen, and pollutants while also restoring the skin’s delicate balance for a smooth, glowing finish.
Photo Courtesy of Bliss
Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede™️ Cozy Lip Creme
Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Crème is a satin matte lip crème that softens and smooths lips while providing one-swipe color. The long-wearing, full-coverage color is nourished and softened with passionfruit seed oil thanks to the lip-hugging applicator and whipped mousse structure.
Photo Courtesy of Makeup by Mario
Neen Pretty Shady Eyeshadow And Highlighter
Lobell’s Neen is a monthly subscription service for ecological and mindful makeup. Every month, you’ll get a tech-enhanced postcard containing 5 custom-created, mindfully crafted makeup items, as well as 5 various styles on a variety of skin tones.
Photo Courtesy of Neen
Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick
Are you ready for a GLOW up? Contouring with your blush can now give you a springy, sculpted look. Blush with a Cheeky Tint Stick to the top of your head, temples, and jawline, and prepare to make Blush contouring your best friend!
A delightfully buildable and hydrating cheek cream stick that melts into the skin quickly, slides like butter, and blends smoothly, kissing your complexion with a dewy trace of color for serious second-skin vibes and a juicy glow!
Photo Courtesy of Huda Beauty
Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara
In a new waterproof formula, the fan-favorite Lash Idôle Mascara features a groundbreaking elastomer brush that focuses and volumizes every lash with zero clumping.
Photo Courtesy of Lancome
Elaluz SUN RISER ILLUMINATING FACE PRIMER
This quick face and body bronzer moisturize and protect the skin while giving it a beautiful sun-kissed glow. This long-lasting, easy-to-apply solution will keep you golden from morning to sunset. This nutrient-dense creamy primer helps skin seem revitalized and polished with hyaluronic acid, jojoba, and Elaluz’s unique skin-saving ingredient Camu Camu.
Photo Courtesy of Elaluz
LATHER Cactus Flower & Aloe Gentle Face Scrub $29
This silky cream delicately glides over the skin to reveal a softer, radiant complexion, thanks to a special blend of desert botanicals that flourish in extremely dry environments. To remove rough and dull surface cells, gentle physical exfoliants operate in tandem with light chemical exfoliants. The nourishing emollients in the aloe-based composition soothe and soften skin while also supporting the skin’s barrier, which protects against future dryness.
Photo Courtesy of Lather
FLOWER TRAVEL IRON
The ultra-smooth titanium floating plates in this small yet strong hair straightener provide improved heat conductivity for the fastest, smoothest results. This iron heats up rapidly to 400°F, making it suitable for all hair types.
Photo Courtesy of Flower
Blair Imani x FEMPOWER Beauty Euphoria Lip Set
Blair Imani, a critically acclaimed educator, and author launched Smarter Lip Sets, a performance-driven gel lip set with a smarter formula and a smarter approach to beauty conversations. A dynamic double-sided lip set with a buildable long-wear watermelon-coral matte and a shimmering sand pink-peach gloss is meant to tailor your finish and keep your options open.
Photo Courtesy of Fempower Beauty
BITE Body Balm Solid Moisturizer
This water-free, ultra-concentrated moisturizer is free of harmful preservatives and parabens.
Photo Courtesy of Bite
Saje Radiance Mode Clay Mask
Kisolite Clay, derived from British Columbia’s central coast, is used to create a mask that supports moisture and radiance for all skin types. This clay is high in mineral micronutrients, which help to clean and hydrate the skin. It also contains White Mulberry Root, which soothes inflammation and promotes a brighter, more even skin tone, as well as Red Mandarin, which clarifies, calms, and balances the skin’s complexion. This mask helps clearly decrease the indications of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles by supporting even skin tone and texture and reducing dullness while also brightening the skin.
Photo Courtesy of Saje
Squigs Beauty Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil
For strong, lustrous hair and a healthy scalp, try Squigs’ distinctive head care treatment. Amla oil has been used as a cosmetic therapy in Indian cultures for generations, but many modern preparations add superfluous scents and colors, which can create a dry, itchy, and irritated scalp. Squigs finally created the amla hair oil of our dreams, which is effective, lightweight, and suitable for sensitive skin, after years of testing.
Photo Courtesy of Squigs
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation
A skincare-hybrid foundation that delivers a natural-looking, skin-like shine with medium, buildable coverage. This light, the hybrid foundation has elements that help to balance hydration and moisture while also protecting the skin with free radical-fighting antioxidants. For everyday wear, this nutritious formula treats common skin issues.
Photo Courtesy of Yummy Skin
OUAI ST. Barts Scalp And Body Scrub
This body scrub is a foamy, deep-cleansing scrub that provides your scalp and skin with a fresh start. This exotic blend of sugar crystals and coconut oil, infused with aromas of dragonfruit, orange flower, tuberose, and musk, nourishes your body from head to toe so you may enjoy paradise all year long.
Photo Courtesy of Ouai
Thrive Causemetics Sunproof 3-in-1 Invisible Priming Sunscreen SPF 37
This multi-tasking solution transforms skin into the perfect canvas for long-lasting makeup that lasts up to 16 hours. SunproofTM 3-in-1 Invisible Priming Sunscreen protects and hydrates the skin by smoothing and shielding it from UVA and UVB rays with SPF 37, providing a water-resistant, velvet-matte texture for makeup and thoroughly moisturizing it. For all skin tones, always enriched with skin-loving ingredients, 100 percent vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.
Photo Courtesy of Thrive Causemetics
FORVR Mood Chasing Waterfalls Candle
Your Sign to Shine was created to calm the spirit within you, and it may be used in almost any room of your home. Chasing Waterfalls is a light and airy perfume that will transport you to your bedroom in the morning.
Photo Courtesy of Forvr Mood
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks
This eye mask was developed in collaboration with Dr. Zion Ko, a board-certified Internal Medicine physician and eye mask enthusiast whose social media videos, which range from debunking trends to providing honest product reviews, have made her a popular among legions of beauty enthusiasts. Dr. Zion, a South Korean immigrant, frequently appears in her videos with her Korean mother, who is living proof that sunscreen, facial massages, and a healthy skincare routine work.
Photo Courtesy of Murad
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter
A limited-edition beautifying all-over highlighter for that glass-like fairy radiance is now available! A smoothing, soft-focus, blurring finish is achieved by combining the light-reflecting sheen of a liquid with the easy-to-use power of a powder. A clear silky glow pearl filter with finely milled pearls provides a long-lasting shine without the glitter. Apply to cheekbones, temples, eyes, and cupid’s bow to enhance and add dimension.
Photo Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury
Gisou Honey Infused Scalp Treatment
The Honey Infused Scalp Treatment is a 99% natural, lightweight, fast-absorbing, intensive leave-on serum that fights itchy, greasy, dry, irritated, and flaky scalp caused by an unbalanced microbiome. It only takes 5 minutes to apply at bedtime and does not require washing in the morning—it’s that simple!
Photo Courtesy of Gisou
Isla Beauty Whipped Dream Nourishing Face Cream
This dream cream does more than just keep things the same: it improves your skin’s quality from the inside out. Whipped Dream is a creamy, smooth, and profoundly hydrating moisturizer that heals restores, and protects all skin types without feeling heavy. Whipped Dream brightens, protects, and helps reverse the natural loss of skin barrier function. It’s made in Switzerland with scientifically optimum concentrations of Niacinimide and Ceramides. This isn’t just a moisturizer; it’s a full-fledged skincare restoration system.
Photo Courtesy of Isla
VIOLETTE_FR C’est La Cream
C’est La Cream was created with a simple French skincare routine in mind and may be used as a day and night barrier cream, a treatment mask, eye cream, or to fully hydrate the body. The silky, creamy texture dissolves into the face and dries matte, so the skin isn’t left feeling greasy.
Photo Courtesy Violette_FR
Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
Youth To The People has entered a completely new area for the company: retinal! This multi-effect retinal night serum includes retinaldehyde (the most powerful retinoid outside of an Rx) to smooth rough and blemished skin, ease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten uneven skin tone.
Photo Courtesy of Youth To The People
Henry Rose Sheep’s Clothing
Sheep’s Clothing, Henry Rose’s second floral scent and tenth overall, will be released just in time for spring. Sheep’s Clothing is a musky floral rose with gentle notes of amber woods and spicy pink peppercorn that will appeal to both floral lovers and those who prefer warmer tones. It’s a musky floral with a dash of fiery pink peppercorn that’s founded on a traditional Turkish rose.
Photo Courtesy of Henry Rose
KLUR Sculpture + A Form & Correct Overnight Enrichment Cream
This outstanding nighttime treatment is formulated with synergistic ingredient pairings for demanding skin in need of repair and regeneration. 1% retinol, functional peptides, and 19 anti-inflammatory botanical actives are used in a multi-active oil-based cream mix to effectively address major contributors to skin aging—from inflammation to firming. Moisture lipids reinforce and rebalance skin quality overnight by minimizing water loss, improving suppleness, and assisting in the restoration of skin integrity. Use on a regular basis to help shape, correct, and produce a more resilient, healthy complexion.
Photo Courtesy of KLUR
