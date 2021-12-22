Getty Images

There is no better time than the present to get festive. And while it may be the ideal time for an ugly Christmas sweater, we have a suggestion before you adorn your body in the fun and cheesy pullover. This year, we’re pointing it all in our manicure!

A holiday-themed manicure may be just what you need to show off your joy for the season. However, if you’re anything like us, you probably want to make a more interesting and fun statement than the usual red and green nails we’ve grown accustomed to wearing We suggest experimenting with different colors, textures, and possibly some glitter nails for the occasion. Go wild!

We discovered a way to remix the joyful hues with a little razzle-dazzle in the hopes of finding more ways to celebrate the holidays, especially Christmas Day. Whether you want simple snowflakes, snow-capped trees, bold three-dimensional art, or a snow globe? Yes, it is possible, good sis! We’ve got your back.

Say goodbye to the traditional ugly Christmas sweaters and scroll through some incredible nail inspiration to help your manicurist create a masterpiece that will be talked about for years to come!

Winter Blues For A Good Mood

Winter Snow Globe Fun

Holiday Shenanigans!

Santa’s On His Way!

Red & White Delight

Champagne Winter Nights!

Warm & Cozy Cocoa Daze

Winter Green Dream!

Gingerbread, Rudolph & Presents

Ruby Red Razzle Dazzle!

Red & Ready To Unwrap

Fun, Flirty & Festive!

