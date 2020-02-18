Stock Images/Getty

Tomorrow is National Lash Day and brands are celebrating by offering discounts on all things lashes. If this sounds like a holiday created by beauty brands that’s because it is. But let’s be honest, we don’t need a holiday to go lash crazy.

In the past ten years our fervor for the hair protecting our peepers has grown immensely. And as more and more falsies brands, mascara collections, and extension destinations pop up, we grow more excited about adorning our eyelashes.

Check out some of the sales happening around the celebration so that we’re forever equipped with the biggest, baddest, and boldest lashes year-round.

Ulta Beauty: 30 percent off House of Lashes in store and online, and get a free Iconic Lash (valued at $12).

House of Lashes: On Tuesday Feb 18th everything is less than $12 and get a free mini clear glue with purchase. On Wednesday Feb 19th everything is under $12 and every order placed is entered in a drawing to be on the HOL PR list. On Thursday Feb 20th get a free mini dark glue with purchase. And on Friday Feb 21st get a free HOL lash comb with purchase.

Wander Beauty: On Feb 19th only, use promo code LASHDAY at checkout for 15 percent off either of Wander Beauty’s award-winning mascaras, or any bundle that includes a mascara.

Riley Rose: Buy one get one 50 percent off of Lash Pop and House of Lashes. In-store only at Forever 21.

Camara AUnique Beauty: Get 20 percent off the entire site on Feb 19th.

HSN and QVC: Get 50 percent off of the Benefit Roller Lash Mascara on HSN.com on Wednesday Feb 19th. QVC.com is offering $10 off all Bobbi Brown Mascaras. QVC is also offering free shipping on Too Faced mascaras and HSN is offering 20 percent off select mascaras.

Target: Buy two L’Oréal Paris or Maybelline mascaras and receive a $5 gift card on mascaras. Also, save 20 percent on No7 cosmetics, including lash products.

Absolute New York: Buy 4 pairs of Fablashes, get 2 free with promo code LASHBASH6. Also, Darling Lashes are still being offered for just $1.99.

Velour: Get 50 percent off the Velour Vanity set and receive free shipping off all order of $50 or more.

InstaNatural: InstaNatural’s Eyelash Enhancing Serum is on sale through National Lash Day for $24.97.



