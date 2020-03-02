Courtesy Marlo Hampton

On Sunday night, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her dear friend Nene Leakes, and her beauty look was nothing short of show-stopping.

Marlo always gives a lewk, so it as no surprise that she came through dripping the way that she did. She was a sight to see in a black leather ‘fit and a long two-tone wig which she changed halfway into the show—a WWHL first (she changed from the Long Hair Don’t Care wig to the Chic wig from her H.E.R. (Haute Elegant Rebel) hairline). Giving us a “Marlotta” moment, she made show history with her ingenious product placement.

But it was her gorgeous makeup that gave us chills, and left us wanting to know what was on her cheekbones, how did her skin look so smooth, and where could we get the look. Editorial and celebrity makeup artist Merrell Hollis, the man behind Marlo’s breathtaking glow, spilled the tea on his beauty arsenal for this look.

Marlo Hampton in the “Chic” wig on WWHL

(Courtesy Merrell Hollis)

“We knew that she was going to do a wig change so we just had to make sure her makeup would translate for both hair,” said Hollis. “So we just wanted to keep her very bronzy, chocolate and beautiful. We just did a clean, glowing look.”

She looked so stunning, we think Andy can’t help but consider finally giving this honorary housewife her peach.

Shop the products Hollis used to get Marlo’s perfectly glowing beat.