Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

We’re not sure if we Stan more for Gabrielle Union or for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. They both give us joy, make us want to be better (looking), and make us smile on a daily.

On Friday those two loves came together in what Union called her bronzer only look, and what we call slaying a selfie like no other.

“OK y’all so I’ve been working on improving my skin during quarantine and I feel pretty good about where I’m at, but wanted to pop my skin with a little something for these Zoom calls without putting on a full face of makeup,” she wrote. “I saw someone online say they only use concealer and bronzer and I was like 🤔🤨🤥. But I tried it and didn’t even use concealer just my @fentybeauty bronzer (Caramel Cutie) and this was the result!”

She also urged us to zoom in on that skin—as if we needed to be told. We’re not surprised that she looks this amazing with only bronzer on (especially since it’s Fenty) because we all know her skin is incredible.

If nothing else it’s a reminder that we should take this quarantine time to care for our skin. So when we’re able to get outside and find our perfect light, we can look this healthy and radiant.

