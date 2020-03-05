Stock Images/Getty

It’s officially wedding season, so it’s time for all the bridal makeup trials to begin. And what better place to find a great look than YouTube? It’s filled with videos and tutorials for the DIY bride who wants to execute her own makeup for the big day, or great guides to inspire the look you want to achieve with your makeup artist.

We found a bunch of videos for the bride that wants that classic and traditional bridal beauty. They’re easy to do on your own, and also easy to amp up with a little drama on the lips or eyes.

Check out five of our favorites from the past year for that gorgeous big day beat.

Makeup Shayla has a clean and simple look that highlights flawless skin and glowing cheeks.

This look by Lorissa Nelson adds a sultry flair with some drama around the eyes.

MsRoshPosh not only gives a tutorial for a bulletproof beat, she also shows us how her stylist did her classic flowing curls.

While Arnell Armon’s looks is less for the bride and more for a guest, it’s still a look that the future Mrs. can get into for her day.

Ms Aaliyah Jay sticks with a very clean and classic glow and nude lips, but she adds depth with a soft and subtle berry-hued cut crease.