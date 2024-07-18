Makeup Artist Raven Small’s Guide To Summer Makeup

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue

There’s always a thrilling new beauty trend on the horizon. This season, the buzz is all about “European summer makeup.” And who can resist the allure of a European summer, now translated into makeup looks? The excitement is palpable. Fortunately, makeup artist and member of the 2024 ULTA Beauty Collective, Raven Small, is here to guide us through this thrilling beauty trend that’s journeyed across the ocean and into our hearts.

Don’t let the fear of a time-consuming routine hold you back from trying the European summer makeup trend. It’s all about adaptability and a great skincare routine. As makeup artist Raven Small explains, it’s about achieving fresh and dewy skin, a soft and barely-there complexion that resembles a ‘no makeup’ makeup look. This trend mirrors European fashion— chic, fresh, and minimal. So, even with a busy American schedule, you can easily adapt this routine to fit into just ten minutes.

The real secret to executing the look lies in the products. This summer, we are saying goodbye to full-coverage foundations and matte beauty products and focusing on embracing our summer glow! “For starters, you’ll want to start with a glowy base. Two products that can help you achieve this look are Supergoop’s Glow Screen or Live Tinted’s Hueglow liquid drops,” says Small. She favors these products because they naturally create a “glow from within look.” However, before using the tints, Small recommends starting your routine with the COVERGIRL velvet blur primer for a more extended hold throughout the day.

Additionally, she recommends investing in a blush like URBAN DECAY’S Hydromanic liquid blushes to add to the sheer dewy look. If a sheer blush isn’t your choice, try PAT McGRATH LABS’s Skin Fetish Divine Blush. According to Smalls, these blushes are known for their fierce pigment. “Some of the shades have an iridescence, so you’ll keep up with the glow within the European Summer Makeup trend,” says Smalls.

Feel free to skip the setting powders and go straight to mascara. Remember, this makeup look is all about looking Dewy. A little summer heat will only add to your glow throughout the day. Finally, top off this makeup look with brow gel. “Within this look, the brows are pretty light, so grab a good clear brow gel,” says Small. We also recommend keeping the brows natural if eyebrow gel isn’t for you. At the end of the day, European summer makeup is all about embracing your natural beauty with the least effort.