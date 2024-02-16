How To Make A Red Lip Last– According To A Makeup Pro

Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz.

With Valentine’s Day week upon us– whether you’re single or in a relationship– chances are you’ll be showing yourself some love with a bold beauty look. Wearing a red lip is an easy go-to when it comes to spicing things up for upcoming date nights. It gives off an elevated makeup look without having to try too hard.

The downside is how messy a red lip can be. There’s nothing more embarrassing than indulging in good conversation only to find out there was a red stain on your teeth the entire time. Taking precautions for rocking this easy makeup look can help you feel confident and prevent mishaps from ruining the evening.

That said, makeup artist Raven Small is here to share her top red lipstick application tips so that yours stays put on date nights and beyond.

Preparation

Small says the key to a bold lip is preparation. “The best way to prepare your lips is to ensure they are smooth and hydrated. Taking a moment to exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub will go a long way.” She recommends Milani Supercharged Lip Scrub for only $9.99. It’s also important to remember to be gentle with your lips as you exfoliate. If your lips are dryer, we recommend mixing a lip scrub with coconut oil to create a gentle exfoliation with added hydration.

Choosing the right lipstick

Once your lips are prepped, you can finally apply your red lip. If wearing a red lip isn’t part of your typical beauty routine, Small recommends CoverGirl’s Outlast Lipstains. “They have a buildable rich color and are 100% kiss-proof!” We also understand if a lip stain can typically be drying for you. Luckily, there are also hydrating options to achieve the bold look you desire. Smalls suggests the Reds & Berries Velvety Matte Lipstick collection. “You’ll see the pigment in one swipe! The shade Perfect Red lives up to its name! Not to mention, the entire collection suits various skin tones.”

Application tips

A reliable lip product can give us the confidence to survive date night! No one has time to worry if their red lip is smearing everywhere. It happened to me on a date once and I haven’t been the same since. Smalls says, “Grab a fluffy makeup brush and a translucent setting powder and dust it over your lips. This makeup hack will mattify your lipstick, prevent smudging, and increase wear.” Your date will thank you for not having to wear a red lip they ultimately didn’t sign up for.

Easy removal

We indeed want our full beat to last the whole night, but we also want it to be easy to take off. Coconut oil is a common way to break up with your red lip when the night is done. The oil’s slippery texture breaks down the makeup, washing it away almost instantly. Smalls also recommends using a cleansing balm as a two-in-one solution for those nights when fewer steps are needed. Smalls says, “Cleansing balms are a great way to take your makeup off and double cleanse your skin. In addition, they’re also a great way to remove all the pigment a red lip comes with.” There you have it; if you’re not ready to be fully committed, you don’t have to be.