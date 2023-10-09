LYS Beauty Is Giving Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Their New Collection

Tisha Thompson’s cosmetics line LYS Beauty has been inclusive since its inception in 2021. Now, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the brand is giving back via their new Secure Brow Collection. 100% of the proceeds will go to The Pink Agenda through the end of 2023. This initiative is deeply personal to Thompson who lost her mother to the disease. That said, “I am keen on supporting breast cancer research,” she says. “I thought The Pink Agenda was an incredible organization to support in her honor.”

It also makes sense that Thompson chose to launch brow products for this initiative. Even throughout her breast cancer battle, Thompson’s mother found joy in doing her brows daily. “It was a sweet reminder that the beauty of life is truly found in those everyday moments,” Thompson says. In her mother’s honor, the collection contains the Secure Brow Pencil and the Secure Brow Gel– both coming in 7 shades. The brow pencil has an illusory effect, mimicking the appearance of real hair. Meanwhile, the brow gel has a non-flaky finish that will hold the hairs in place for a more refined look. Together, they create natural-looking results with long-lasting wear.

And, not only does the product make your brows look great, it also nourishes them. The brow gel, for example, is formulated with vitamin B5 and SymPeptide®Xlash, an ingredient to enhance length and thickness. Other ingredients, like aloe leaf juice, are used to promote the appearance of thicker, fuller brows. Meanwhile, green tea extract strengthens the hairs. As for the brow pencil, jojoba oil stimulates the hair growth and vitamin E conditions the brows.

Overall, Thompson’s goal was to make this touching collection a “celebration of life,” she says. “I wanted to create products that help us show up as our happiest, most confident selves,” she says. “At LYS, we celebrate beauty that’s non-conforming and products that make us feel good.”