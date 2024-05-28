Detox Your Body With Cellulite-Smoothing Lymphatic Drainage

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Just ahead of bikini season, we may feel more observant of our body, turning to trending techniques, such as celebrity-approved lymphatic drainage, to smooth over skin conditions like stretch marks and cellulite. According to the NIH, cellulite occurs in 80 to 90 percent of women, mostly on the thighs, buttocks, and hips. While there is no cure for “orange peel” skin (and many reasons to embrace it), the over 100-year-old lymphatic drainage practice can reduce the appearance of cellulite just in time to put on your microkini.

Below, ESSENCE breaks down how to use lymphatic drainage to detox your body and smooth cellulite.

What is cellulite?

According to the NIH, cellulite is an aesthetically distressing skin condition that appears as dimples and depressions (also known as “orange peel” skin), producing an uneven surface on your body. “It is more common as we get older and more common if we have a few extra pounds,” Dr. Steven Williams told ESSENCE in March. “It is caused by normal anatomic connections between the skin and the underlying tissue but becomes more obvious if the skin becomes more lax or if there is a higher volume of subcutaneous fat in a particular area.”

How do I know if I should detox my body?

Naturally, the lymphatic system is part of our circulation, responsible for draining built-up toxins and other fluid back into our bloodstream. Conditions like lymphedema (think: Wendy Williams) caused by the accumulation of protein-rich fluid describes how build ups can occur in more extreme cases. From eating processed foods to drinking excess alcohol, our body is more susceptible to inflammation, which in turn leads to puffiness, swelling, and cellulite.

How does lymphatic drainage smooth cellulite?

“You do lymphatic massage to help speed up the [detox] process,” celebrity masseuse Rebecca Faria told ELLE. Manual drainage with body brushing tools like the Shaquda Body Brush and massage rollers like Sarah Chapman Body Lift Massage Roller can help stimulate blood flow and reduce water retention, smoothing out cellulite-causing fat deposits beneath the skin. Studies show lymphatic drainage is a safe option to help reduce cellulite specifically on the hips, and is more effective when used with other treatments.

What are the most effective techniques?

You can use a combination of lymphatic drainage techniques to target cellulite. If using your hands, the Vodder technique (sweeping motions) or Foldi (intermittent circular hand motions), can help redirect the stagnant fluid into your bloodstream. Similarly, when using a dry body brush or other tools, short or long strokes and slow, circular motions over the cellulite can help smooth it out.