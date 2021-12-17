While it may feel like the clock of doom is ticking faster than ever as holiday season nears its peak and you’re still checking recipients off our list for the year, there’s comfort in knowing that beauty gifts are hardly ever the wrong answer. There are quick, one-off trinkets, such as the casual face mask or a travel-sized perfume, but for someone you truly hold near and dear, you may consider upping the bar and investing in a luxury gift this time around. They deserve it, right?

As the word “luxury” implies, prices can get a little steep here, but if you can stomach the splurge, know that these aren’t the kind of gifts that’ll soon be tossed into the abyss. Rather, beauty lovers are bound to cherish these not only for the product, but for the experience around them. While some come with said price point due to high end ingredients, such as caviar-infused serum, others are updates to classics with thoughtful, limited edition packaging that just as well checks the box for a decor gift as well. From renowned lipstick formulas, to top tier sunscreen, you’ve got just enough time left to shop the luxury beauty picks ahead for someone really, really special.