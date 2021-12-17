While it may feel like the clock of doom is ticking faster than ever as holiday season nears its peak and you’re still checking recipients off our list for the year, there’s comfort in knowing that beauty gifts are hardly ever the wrong answer. There are quick, one-off trinkets, such as the casual face mask or a travel-sized perfume, but for someone you truly hold near and dear, you may consider upping the bar and investing in a luxury gift this time around. They deserve it, right?
As the word “luxury” implies, prices can get a little steep here, but if you can stomach the splurge, know that these aren’t the kind of gifts that’ll soon be tossed into the abyss. Rather, beauty lovers are bound to cherish these not only for the product, but for the experience around them. While some come with said price point due to high end ingredients, such as caviar-infused serum, others are updates to classics with thoughtful, limited edition packaging that just as well checks the box for a decor gift as well. From renowned lipstick formulas, to top tier sunscreen, you’ve got just enough time left to shop the luxury beauty picks ahead for someone really, really special.
01
Shiseido Future Solution LX Total Protective Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
This sunscreen works more like a moisturizer, and you’ll be glad to know a little goes a long way (the brand recommends using just a pearl-sized amount daily). This is the best way to give the gift of reduced looking pores and refined skin.
02
Cartier Nécessaire à Parfum
Embellished with Cartier’s panther emblem, this perfume bottle makes a gift all on its own. Inside, however, there’s an even more beautiful fragrance, ripe with what the brand calls a feline floral, that anyone will love as a special occasion scent.
03
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden – A Kiss From Violet Perfume Oil
Consider this scent from Gucci’s The Alchemist’s Garden collection for anyone who may prefer a perfume oil to a spray. Bottled in a pastel, lacquer vessel, the colorless fragrance delivers whiffs of iris petal and musk they’ll love.
04
Tom Ford Eau de Parfum in Lost Cherry
Many fragrance enthusiasts have never met a Tom Ford perfume they didn’t like, so you can rest assured in a decision to gift the brand’s Lost Cherry, particularly if someone you know loves vanilla, tonka and cedar.
05
Balmain Limited Edition Leather Headband
You heard correctly – The prep aesthetic is back, alive, and well. This Balmain headband will become the most adored accessory for anyone you know who’s already on a shopping spree for pleated skirts and oxfords.
06
Dior Le Micro-Caviar de Rose
Caviar for the skin? Described as a revitalizing elixir for the skin, each bottle comes with about 17,000 ultra tiny pearls which deliver a combination of 22 nutrients to the skin upon application, all working to improve the skin’s texture, and leave it smooth and plump.
07
Chanel Sublimage L’Essence Fondamentale
Gift this to the friend who always has their fingers dipped in a new serum, according to the brand, this one in particular boasts results including 23 percent smoother, 32 percent firmer and 32 percent more refined skin.
08
Guerlain Rouge Satin All-In-one Lipstick Prestige Edition
Lipstick lovers already come for Guerlain’s sophisticated and modern packaging, and stay for its velvety finish, but what makes this iteration particularly giftable is its limited edition packaging, which features embroidered jewel-like embellishments in the shape of the house’s signature bee.
09
Westman Atelier the Brush Collection
Makeup brushes (especially good ones) are oftentimes a beauty “necessity,” we put off, so you can help someone check this off of their list with Westman Atelier’s eight-brush set. Presented in the same minimal packaging the brand is know for when it comes to each of its products, each one is carefully crafted in Japan with synthetic fibers, each with its own specific purpose.
10
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
Safety is one of the first concerns to come to mind when it comes to LED masks, so if you know a skincare fanatic wanting to get their hands on one, they’ll thank you for grabbing this FDA-backed iteration from Dr. Dennis Gross. With both a red and blue mode, the three-minute use device works wonders against blemishes and discoloration, and helps stimulate collagen production.
