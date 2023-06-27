It’s A Match

Ever wish you could find a foundation that was expertly matched to your unique skin tone? Well stop wishing and meet True Match Super-Blendable by L’Oreal Paris. The vegan formula offers a skin-like finish and precise color match—plus it’s alcohol-free, oil-free, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic.



So, if you’re like us, you might be wondering how this is even possible—and why it’s going viral. Well, we went straight to the expert for answers. Balanda Atis is the Scientific Director for L’Ore al Paris and is here to break it down.



All About Inclusion

Balanda starts off by saying that True Match is the authority of inclusivity for L’Oréal Paris because of the science that supports the superior results. “Once we sat down to create our strategy on what was needed to understand the color behind shades, we realized that it was through science,” says Balanda. “Scientifically understanding the colors that make up our skin tone allowed us to build a strong research plan to improve our shades.”



To understand the different skin tones that exist around the world, L’Oréal Paris performed studies that helped explain the nuances of skin color. That meant that Balanda and her team traveled to different parts of the world capturing images of skin. They used tools that basically work like a camera, but instead of giving you an image, it gives you the breakdown of the colors in the skin. Balanda says, “From Nigeria and Kenya to India, Indonesia and the U.S., they were able to collect over 20,000 data points which helped us to create the amazing shade range we have today!”



The Power of 6

The key to this lightweight, Super-Blendable foundation is the 6 pigments that are helping 99% of women find their shade match. During the analysis of the data collected, Balanda and her team found that some of skin tones needed additional colorants outside of the ones that were historically used. “Finding the best shade of foundation is essential to helping us all feel that we are showing up with our best self! And having a broad range of pigments allows us to reach tones that have been challenges to find in the past,” says Balanda. “I believe that if we’re confident in knowing that we have a shade that matches us it helps to show the beauty we all have, this is the epitome of a True Match.”



As a woman of color, Balanda remember that there were no options for her when she was younger. “I would go through my mother’s makeup bag and could only find a lipstick (which that didn’t even match),” she says. “I felt self-conscious of myself and knew that I wasn’t seen as important.” Fast forward to today, “I’m proud that I have a solution and so do my family, friends and people from around the world,” she adds. “We all can benefit from the strong research behind this amazing foundation.”



And in case you’re wondering (like we were!), Balanda proudly wears C8. So, what are you waiting for? You can even do it from your couch right now! To find your True Match, just click here to discover your perfect shade match now.



