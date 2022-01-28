Courtesy of Brand

The iconic, French beauty company, L’Oréal Paris, has announced that the oh-so-talented and gifted musician H.E.R is their newest Global Ambassador. In her new role, she will act as a spokeswoman and a representative presence for the cosmetics company. Ultimately, the Grammy Award winning singer will join the Parisian brand in their mission to inspire every woman everywhere.

In H.E.R. L’Oréal debut, she is featured in the brand’s campaign for L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls line. Within the collection, you’ll find the multi-faceted Queen’s favorite products. First being, the Micellar Shampoo, which contains hyaluronic acid and castor oil, and promotes hydrated, bouncy, and soft curls. Her second holy grail is the Leave-in Conditioner, which also contains hyaluronic acid and castor oil, to support healthy, soft curls.

“L’Oréal Paris is one of the first makeup brands I ever used and loved and to now be an international spokesperson is a dream come true,” H.E.R. tells ESSENCE. “Being both African American and Filipino, I embrace both cultures proudly and my hopes for Black women, Black girls and women of all ethnicities that see me in this campaign is that they will feel seen, as it’s so important to see yourself represented in all areas of the beauty industry, and also that they know that beauty starts with self love and radiates from within.”

Within the campaign, she sports a hoodie that reads ‘I’m Worth It’ – advocating for continued diversity in the beauty industry and nodding to L’Oréal’s commitment to support all women on their journey to self-worth. The brand’s website reads, “To be a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson is to stand for the power of taking ownership of your identity.” And H.E.R is stepping in the spotlight to do just that and inspire others to do the same.

