All The Details Behind Lizzo’s Billboard Music Awards Hair

On top of being an amazing performer, Lizzo has mastered the art of glam. And thanks to her hairstylist Shelby Swain, she has seemingly never had a bad hair day either. According to Swain – who is the self-proclaimed “Beyonce of baby hairs,” Lizzo always wants her edges laid. “Lizzo loves sleek and styled baby hairs, so we always make sure to prioritize that,” Swain tells ESSENCE.

Last week, for the singer’s latest appearance at the virtual Billboard Music Awards, she sported a Christian Siriano VOTE dress and accompanied her look with a flirty pony tail to top it off. This is the season for protective styles, and Lizzo kicked off what’s to be a very diffrent awards cycle with a simple updo.

ESSENCE got a chance to chat with Swain about her latest look for the “Good As Hell” superstar and shared a few tips on how to keep your hair healthy for this upcoming winter.

ESSENCE: What can you tell us about Lizzo’s look last week at the BBMA’s?

We went with a super sleek high pony with a fun curled section in the front. Lizzo was in a dope statement dress with an important message , so we wanted to make sure that the hairstyle didn’t distract from the statement, but still wanted it to be sleek and edgy.

Was there any difference with us still being technically in quarantine this Billboard Awards season?

We did glam at Lizzo’s home instead of a hotel, which is where we normally go ahead of award shows. In terms of safety measures, me and the rest of her glam squad were tested in advance and get tested on a weekly basis to ensure we are all safe when we gather with Lizzo.

Are they any products you used that you are loving?

I really loved using Dove Amplified Textures Super Slip Detangling Conditioner ($6.99) – it was great for prepping Lizzo’s natural hair for styling and extensions by hydrating and nourishing the strands. I also loved ghd platinum+ styler ($249), it really is the ultimate hot tool for a sleek and shiny look.

With it being winter, what’s one product you suggest we use in our hair?

Conditioner is key in the cold weather. The cold, dry air can make your hair more brittle and prone to breakage, so it’s important to use a nutrient-rich conditioner to keep your hair hydrated. Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner ($4.99) is my favorite because it repairs existing damage and prevents future breakage that can be caused by the dry winter hair. For those with textured hair, I recommend doing a hair mask once a week since coils and curls tend to be on the drier side and more prone to breakage. I suggest trying the new Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) since it strengthens the hair shaft from within and reduces breakage, leaving hair strong and protected.