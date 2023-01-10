Live Tinted Launches A New Brightener To Its Superhue Line

Live Tinted

We’ve all been there. From hangovers, pulling an all-nighter studying, or just simply having hyperpigmentation and looking in the mirror to tired, dark eyes. Especially if this is a routine, it may seem like they’ll never go away. Fortunately, Live Tinted’s newest launch is easy to add to your regimen and ready to lighten up.

Following its award-winning Superhue Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick, the Brightening Eye Cream is the latest to join the Superhue series. With its incredible ability to depuff and moisturize as well as color correction and concealer, Live Tinted continues a seamless blend of makeup and skincare. “From my ‘red lipstick hack’ to color-correct under-eyes that led to the creation of our Huestick Color Corrector to our last skincare launch, Superhue Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick, I’ve been on a mission to create accessible solutions for hyperpigmentation and dark circles,” Founder Deepica Mutyala tells ESSENCE.

Five key ingredients join forces to create this magical cream. Niacinamide with Vitamin C, which is necessary for illuminating and protecting against hyperpigmentation, Caffeine, an antioxidant that helps boost circulation, Turmeric, a longtime dependable hack for brightening dark marks, Hyaluronic Acid bringing its hydration capability and Shea Butter with Vitamin E to lock in moisture. Live Tinted is known for its vegan and clean beauty, and this formula has well-known active ingredients to give those eyes a lift. Plus, there are two ways Mutyala emphasizes on using the Brightening Cream, storing the product in the fridge for a cooling massage in the morning or using the cream on your cheekbones as a natural highlight.

“Dark circles have been something I’ve dealt with for my entire life,” says Mutyala. “I wanted to create an eye cream with efficacious ingredients that cater to our community’s dark circle concerns. Superhue Brightening Eye Cream is just what you need to brighten and prep the eyes for the day ahead, the perfect tool to feel good in the skin we’re in.”

After its pre-launch Monday night, the Superhue Brightening Eye Cream, retailing for $28, is now available exclusively on livetinted.com.