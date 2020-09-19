Lil Nas X Inspired The Nail Looks For Christian Cowan’s SS21 NYFW Show
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

Celebrity manicurist Mar y Sol didn’t let the fact that New York Fashion Week is taking place virtually this season stop her from creating nail looks we could admire from our bubbles on Thursday.

Sol created must-see punk-inspired manicures for Christian Cowan’s SS21 NYFW show — a collaboration with music superstar Lil Nas X –and a fashion film featuring a unisex ready-to-wear collection to benefit Atlanta’s Black queer community.

Sol, whose brushwork we’ve seen on Oprah, Lizzo and Jasmine Sanders, was inspired by the details in the collection and Lil Nas X’s free spirit. So, of course, the manicures were a far cry from ordinary.

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Cowan

“My goal with the nail looks for Christian Cowan and Lil Nas’ collaboration was to defy the ordinary and inspire the extraordinary,” said Sol.

And indeed she did with shades Mom the Manager, Beach Bum, The Final Rose and Best Friends Forever from vegan nail polish line defy & INSPIRE. And for the finishing touches, she added Swarovski crystals.

Check out eye-popping manicures in the clip below.

Each nail look was uniquely inspired by the edgy details in Christian’s designs, Lil Nas X’s free spirit and the beautiful makeup up and hair looks, while keeping in mind each talents’ personality. To create each nail look, I personally custom fit over 300 Aprés Gel X nail extensions and filed many into a unique shape that resembles a tanto tip Japanese knife. Depending on each outfit I then paired colors from defy & INSPIRE to compliment each look. 100% of proceeds from this collection go to The Love Land Foundation to help the LGBTQ+ community ❤️✨ @christiancowan @lilnasx @thelovelandfoundation •Collection Coming Soon Exclusively to FWRD.com // Link in Bio • ••Benefitting The Love Foundation•• Photography: @vijatm Film Director: @benchab Stylist: @hodovodo Hair: @evaniefrausto @bumbleandbumble MUA: @johntstapleton @romerojennings @deney_adam @maccosmetics Nails: @nailsbymarysoul @defyandinspire @apresnailofficial @swarovski.createyourstyle Production & casting: @natthias @yaelquint #Lilnasx #ChristianCowan #TheLoveLandFoundation #defyandinspire #apresgelx #maccosmetics #SS21 #FashionWeeknyc

A post shared by Celebrity Manicurist Mar y Sol (@nailsbymarysoul) on

Video: Instagram/@nailsnymarysoul
