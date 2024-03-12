Lenny Kravitz Is The Face Of YSL Beauty’s New Y L’Elixir Fragrance

courtesy of YSL

There’s effortlessly cool. And then there’s Lenny Kravitz. This has been the case since he stole our hearts with his first album Let Love Rule in 1989, all the way to the hit single “American Woman” from his 1998 album 5, and beyond. But the four-time Grammy winner’s buttery smooth vocals over gritty guitar melodies aren’t the only things that have had us in a trance over the years. The confidence, nose ring, and gorgeous locs have us simultaneously swooning and taking notes, too.

Having that “it” factor has also led him to major partnerships with timeless brands like YSL Beauty in 2020 for their Y fragrance. And now he’s partnering with the French house again for their lavender heart and patchouli essence-filled Y L’Elixir fragrance, which Kravitz described to ESSENCE as a “grounding, sensual, powerful, and alluring scent.” And beyond his excitement for this to be his new signature cologne, “I’ve always been an admirer of Saint Laurent,” he says. “I just think he was a creative force.”

Below, Kravitz discusses Y L’Elixir, collaborating with YSL Beauty, and what we can expect from his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, releasing this May.

ESSENCE: What’s your favorite part about working with YSL Beauty?

Lenny Kravitz: They’re an iconic house. I’ve always been an admirer of Saint Laurent in general, fashion and fragrance. My mother used to wear it when I was a child, both fashion and the fragrance. And when I became of age, I learned about Mr. Saint Laurent. I studied his fashion, his lifestyle, the way he lived, the interiors of his homes, everything.

What do you love most about the Y L’Elixir fragrance?

It’s a beautiful fragrance. It has all the things that I like. It has an intensity, but at the same time, it’s very smooth while being bold. It has the elements of nature that I like; the spiciness, it’s very exotic. I love the wood and bourbon in it.

What excites you most about your upcoming album?

I’m just excited to put out new music; having new music to share, new music to perform, and going on tour. It’s always an exciting time when new music comes and I really am excited about this album. I feel like I’m riding a wave that is strong and picking up power.

How does this project differ from your past works?

They’re all different. I can’t compare any one album to another. I don’t have the ability to repeat myself even if I wanted to. Once I do something, I can’t go back. It’s weird. So this record just is what it is. But what I can say is that it’s a celebration. It’s fun. It’s sensual, it’s sexual, it’s spiritual, it’s exciting. And the production value for me is interesting because it’s the record I didn’t make or put out in high school. It very much harkens back to a bit of my sensibilities during high school, mixed with what I’m feeling right now.

How do you practice self-care these days and when on tour?

My self-care remains the same whether I’m traveling or not. It’s all about eating well and being as natural as possible and as organic as possible at all times. I’m also very disciplined when it comes to my training. I do it at least five or six days a week. I watched my grandfather live his life this way, and he lived to be well into his 90’s, and he always looked at least 20 years younger than he was. So I see, now that I’m doing the things that he did, why he was the way he was, and that it works. I mean, genes have something to do with it as well, but I think even more than the genes, it’s how you take care of yourself.

You could be 30 years old and be destroyed, or you could be 80 years old and be vibrant. We have these ideas about aging that are very stereotypical, but aging is different for everybody. We’re taught that by certain ages, things are over. And for me, where I am now– being in the best shape of my life mentally, spiritually, and physically – I feel like things are just beginning. Things happen when they happen, and we should be open to that and to those ideas. Otherwise, we’re limiting ourselves.

What helps you to maintain confidence?

I’ve learned it’s most important to follow your own feelings and your own direction. I didn’t go the way others would’ve liked me to go or were persuading me to go. And now that I’m here 35 years later, realizing that, the best thing I could have done was to be me as opposed to trying to be what others were projecting on me.