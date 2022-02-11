Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and with love in the air, it’s time to prepare for date nights, romantic flights, and breath-taking sights. In the spirit of welcoming new or ever-lasting love, whether it is with a special someone or yourself, we are always looking for fun and interesting ways to express our love in 2022, and what better way to do so than with an eyecatching manicure with nail designs.

Not only is the deed of getting your nails done a way to boost your mood and a great fashion accessory, but it is also an excellent way to glamorize your self-care routine by showing yourself a little TLC. Whether you prefer long or short nails, square tips, or oval, adding a little razzle-dazzle to make you feel fancy and fly is a plus for us!

If you’re in need of a little bit of inspiration for your Valentine’s Day nail appointment, we’ve compiled a collection of our favorite nail designs that we think are worth a second look. Below, see the nail designs that piqued our interest.

The 4 Tier Hearts

Candy Coated Nails

You Give Me Butterflies

Pretty Pink French Hearts

Follow Your Heart

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZnOMKJF0z1/

Cartoon Heart Balloons

Textured Self-Love French Mani

Hugs & Kisses

Hearts & Sparkles

