The Drugstore Makeup Brand Responsible For Kerry Washington’s Budge-Free SAG Awards Look

These days, red carpets are being replaced with backyard photoshoots as awards season is in full-swing. So when Kerry Washington used her pool as her stage for the 2021 SAG Awards, we couldn’t help but notice the incredible makeup look that she was rocking with her equally incredible outfit.

Created by her go-to makeup artist Carola Gonzalez, the deep indigo eye look paired perfectly with her indigo, ornately-beaded gown and headdress. The fully-coated eye could truly stop traffic, and considering the reaction it’s been getting all-over social media, that’s exactly what it did. Most impressive, however, is that the mascara used, which withstood an almost completely water-immersed photoshoot only cost $9. Gonzalez relied on Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara for lengthened lashes without clumping. “Like painting an Easter egg, but better!!” the artist wrote on her Instagram.

But with a look made to withstand five plus feet of water, an incredible setting spray was an absolute must. For that, Gonzalez’s pick was the Neutrogena Radiant Makeup Setting Spray which as you can see, did exactly what it was supposed to do with Kerry’s radiant face not budging a bit.

But makeup and fashions aside, one thing is for sure: When it comes to best at-home photoshoot, Washington is taking home the award. And we’re sure, many others.