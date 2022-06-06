Ever heard of Kérastase? Well if you checked out the ESSENCE 2022 Best In Black Hair Awards, chances are you spotted one of the winners, the Kérastase Curl Defining Gel-Cream. The brand is pioneering professional luxury haircare with straight-to-the-point ingredients, and the rest of its Curl Manifesto line is no different — hence, why we’re obsessed.
With Manuka honey and ceramides at the forefront of the collection, the curl-friendly products are exactly what I turn to when my hair needs products with a little extra pizazz. In fact, these four have become must-haves for hydration and definition. Here’s why.
Curl Manifesto Sulfate-Free Shampoo
When my hair is brittle and dry, the last thing I need is a shampoo that’s
Once rinsed, my hair feels clean (but not too clean, you know?) and still packed with moisture.
Curl Manifesto Lightweight Conditioner
Now I know that a lightweight conditioner probably isn’t what you’d think I’d gravitate towards when my hair is desperately in need of some love. However, this formula is definitely a case of less is more. Think about it like this: Because I didn’t further dehydrate my hair during the shampooing process, inundating it with heavy formulas throughout the rest of wash day just isn’t necessary.
Anyway, from there I apply to wet hair. Reason being, I’ve found that with my tight curls, I attain more slip when heavily drenched.
I apply from tip to root in four sections, slowly finger detangling until I’ve touched each part of my strands.
Curl Manifesto Curl Enhancing Leave-In Cream
This is a cream that I use whether I plan on wearing my hair curly or straight. Depending on what I’m feeling, I simply adjust the amount. When curly is the mission, I scrunch the product into my still dripping wet hair, allowing the open cuticle to take in every ounce of the moisture for a deeper definition that boasts zero frizz. After about 30 minutes of air-drying, I diffuse my hair with cool air for lightweight, smooth and hydrated curls that feel more like pillows of clouds than hair — that’s pretty soft if I must say so myself.
When I’m feeling like straightening my hair, I use about half the amount — a dime-sized portion to damp lightly cloth-dried hair. This multi-use product also has heat protection up to 450 degrees. I need no other products for the rest of the process and blow drying and straightening happens as usual. Just like my curls: bouncy, silky and soft.
Curl Manifesto Curl Refreshing & Restyling Spray
It may sound bad, but I know I’m a lazy girl. At least, when it comes to wash day. If I can refresh my curls without having to do my routine all over again — sign me up. This refresh spray, which incorporates manuka honey to nourish and hydrate the hair, has become my go-to.