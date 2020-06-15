A Makeup Line From Kanye West May Be On The Way

Photo: Getty

If there’s one thing we know about Kanye West, it’s that he creates his own lane, and the business mogul may very well be on his way to forging his path in the beauty industry.

It has been reported by TMZ, that Kanye’s company recently filed for a “Yeezy” trademark, that would cover a scope of beauty and personal care products including, makeup, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products, perfumes, toothpaste, deodorant, and even scented pinecones.

And while the idea of selling the latter sounds bizarre, the business move isn’t at all shocking. West’s family circle consists of successful beauty entrepreneurs, including his wife Kim Kardashian, who launched KKW Beauty, a wildly popular cosmetics brand in 2017.

It’s also worth mentioning that West filed a trademark for DONDA brand cosmetics, named after his late mother, the same year that KKW launched, but nothing emerged from the effort. Perhaps this time will be different.

No further details have emerged about the rumored line at this time.

While a lot people in the Black community haven’t been fans of his politics as of late, there’s no denying that he’s a branding genius, and we look forward to seeing how Kanye will make his mark in the beauty industry.