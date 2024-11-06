8 Times Kamala Harris Gave Us Beauty Inspiration

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Getting ready for the office can feel very limiting. We want to be cute without being deemed as too much. Still, we shouldn’t have to sacrifice feeling our best just because we are on the clock. But, for inspiration, we can turn to Kamala Harris who seems to have things under control regarding the beauty department. Her chic sense of style, makeup, and hair never seem to decline. No matter how intense things are at the office, Harris will always show up in a look.

In the spirit of supporting our vice president, below for our favorite of Harris’ office-ready looks.

No Makeup Makeup

We’re used to Harris pulling out all the stops regarding her glam look. However, she’s usually keeping things at a minimum. The vice president’s face is nearly fresh, with some eyeliner and mascara.

Lip Gloss

Who said lip gloss was too much for the office? Harris shows us a different perspective by rocking a mocha-colored gloss. The beauty product stands out beautifully, but Harris’s smile will always be the best part of this beauty look.

Vintage Glam

Harris proves she’s always had her beauty routine on point. Her graduation look, for example, epitomized 80s-chic glam—thanks to vibrant pink lipstick and blush.

Pride Glam

During the pride celebration, Harris showed up loud and in color. She rocked a peachy blush on the high points of her cheeks, a rare sighting since she typically sticks to a neutral makeup palette. The updo with side-swept bangs also turned heads.

Blowout Queen

Can we take a moment to appreciate this blowout? Yes, beauty looks are primarily about makeup, but what pulls it all together is a great hairstyle. The highlights, layers, and bounce are *chef’s kiss.*

Eyeliner Goals

Eyeliner is always a key ingredient in Harris’s makeup routine. She typically goes for a thin liner to enhance the shape of her eyes.

Signing In Style

The Vice president declared her run for the presidency in class. Along with the all-black suit and fresh blowout, she also sported a neutral makeup look with a hint of eyeshadow. It’s her signature makeup routine that will be remembered for a lifetime.

Mocha Makeup

As Harris stared into the crowd of thousands of Americans, she wore classic mocha makeup. The TikTok trend combines browns and neutrals to create a balanced glow.