Justine Skye’s Makeup Routine Involves This Surprising Step

Photo: Getty

Practically every makeup tutorial on YouTube starts with applying a moisturizer and primer to the skin to create a smooth canvas for applying makeup. That’s unless the video is staring Justine Skye.

On Wednesday, Vogue released a makeup tutorial with the singer, who begin the how-to take by exposing her beauty secret: she has a mustache (sometimes) and go-to products for removing it.

“This is a big secret of mine. I’ve actually never said this to anyone,” the singer admits. “I don’t like to laser,” she continued although she says everyone has recommended it along with threading.

Instead, Skye uses a gentle 2 step system for removing the facial hair. Check it out in the clip below.