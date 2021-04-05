Let’s Talk Jurnee Smollett’s Sultry SAG Awards Beauty Look

Chanel Beauty

Statement makeup looks reigned supreme at this year’s 2021 SAG Awards. That was no different for award nominee Jurnee Smollett, who thanks to makeup artist Emily Cheng took our breath away with a chic and sultry eye.

“I wanted to create a bit of drama but still keep things light for a spring look,” Cheng says of the look which was created using all Chanel Beauty staples. “We decided to do a soft smokey eye with an emphasis on a wing as we both are huge wing fans. Then we matched the lip to her dress but created a softer version of it so it would tie the look together. Two shades were used on the lips to create dimension and the texture of the lipstick was the perfect dewiness we needed for a fresh yet put together finish.”

Cheng went on to explain the two colors that created that perfect pout. “I applied Rouge Coco Bloom in Glow focusing on the outer edges and blended inward with a brush,” she says. “Next, I applied Rouge Coco Bloom in Chance in the center of the lip and blended outward. This technique gives the lips a slight contour for a fuller look.”

Leaving the attention to the face, hairstylist extraordinaire Nikki Nelms crafted a side-part slick-back that boasted a subtle wet look and was finished by a small upward flip. Marked by elegance and sexiness, Smollett’s look get five stars.