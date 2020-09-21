Jurnee Smollett Is The Beauty Crush We Can’t Get Enough Of
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
By Shalwah Evans ·

We’re six episodes into Lovecraft Country and we can’t stop gagging over Jurnee Smollett. Her character, Leti, is captivating, Smollett’s acting is incredible and her beauty is undeniable.

If you’re not old enough to remember her as Michelle’s dorky best friend on Full House, then, well, I’m sorry for you. But if you are, then you’re probably just as mesmerized as we are at how she went from this adorable kid to a grown ass knockout in what seemed to be overnight.

She rocks a mean red lip as seamlessly as Sade and she has one of those faces that looks like she could be from any decade — making her perfect for any role from your period piece to your futuristic drama. So we’re celebrating her and the light she’s bringing to 2020 with a look at some of our favorite beauty moments from the past few years.

01
Instagram/@jurneesmollett
02
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
03
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
04
Instagram/@jurneesmollett
05
ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
06
FilmMagic/FilmMagic
07
Instagram/@jurneesmollett
08
Instagram/@jurneesmollett
09
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
10
Instagram/@jurneesmollett
11
David Livingston/Getty Images
12
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
13
Instagram/@jurneesmollett
14
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
15
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
16
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
17
Instagram/@jurneesmollett
