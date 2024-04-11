Joy Sunday Is Lancôme’s Newest Global Ambassador

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

As her name suggests, Joy Sunday lights up any screen she’s on. The New York-born actress has appeared in popular movies such as Bad Hair, Dear White People, The Beta Test, and, her latest role, as Bianca Barclay in Netflix’s Wednesday. But even her time away from acting is iconic, too. Recently, for example, she has become the newest global ambassador for Lancôme, being added to the list of stellar global ambassadors.

“From my first moments of meeting Lancôme, it immediately felt that I was part of their family,” Sunday tells ESSENCE. And that’s always been of high importance for the Nigerian actress; to feel at home wherever she goes. “I feel really fortunate to be able to be where I feel valued and respected, where my opinion is held in high regard,” she says of the collaboration that encourages her to embrace her own beauty.

Beauty is important to Sunday because she sees it as a representation of one’s relationship to oneself. And, although there is a lot of pressure from society, the media, and social media to view beauty in one way, that isn’t stopping Sunday from defining it on her own terms. For her, it’s all about finding “self-confidence outside of physical beauty.”

These days, she’s staying inspired by seeing other Black women win. “It’s really a battery in my back. Seeing that light in other people’s eyes, you know, being in community with others, it raises everybody’s morale.”

Additionally, her skincare routine relaxes her after a long day of work. Of course, Sunday starts her night routine by using a cleanser and, depending on her schedule, she uses either the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum or Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask. She finishes her routine off with Lancôme Night Cream Advanced Génifique Night Cream and Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream. She lets them sit so they can warm up on her face, then rubbing it in for a nice and plump face before she goes to bed.

Up next, Sunday is thrilled to be returning as Bianca in season 2 of Wednesday. “I’m very excited about going away, getting to explore a new place and learn more about Bianca.” But, no matter what she has going on, she leads with gratitude to keep her grounded and confident. She recommends “appreciating and embracing the people around you. I think a huge part of insecurity can come from comparing yourself to others. And when you choose to appreciate others, then that might naturally fall away.”