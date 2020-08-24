Jennifer Lopez Broke Bittersweet News To Fans About Her New Project Over The Weekend

Photo: Getty

Earlier this month, when she announced something was coming, fans might have assumed Jennifer Lopez was referring to new album.

And while new music could still be on the way, it looks like the pop star was hinting at her new beauty line.

On Sunday, she confirmed via Instagram that Jlo Beauty is coming soon. And while the bittersweet announcement might not be the new fans were hoping for, the opportunity to finally get Jlo’s famous glow is just as exciting.

The 51-year-old broke the news with a stunning selfie featuring bronzed skin, a sultry smoky eye, a nude lip, and you guessed it, a golden glow.

Details about the forthcoming product line haven’t been confirmed, but if it includes gems that will make us look as radiant as the “On The Floor” singer, then we’re all in.

The launch date is also unknown, but if you don’t want to miss it, then follow @jlobeauty on Instagram.