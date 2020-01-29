Getty Images

When you’ve got it, you’ve got it, and Janelle Monáe is one of those people who has it and never seems to get it wrong. Her eclectic style, creative hairdos, and flawless beauty looks keep her at the top of the ‘best of’ lists season after season.

She’s quite the electric lady, and she makes an impression each time she steps into a room. And we all want that feeling. So this Valentine’s Day we’re looking to the singer, songwriter, and actress for inspiration charming our partners with a bit of whimsical glam.

Check out our ode to Ms. Monáe and her romantic beauty moments that are easily ‘a do’ on this year’s day of love.

01 Do Bring Your Own Diamonds Diamonds have been a girl's best friend for decades and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight to their reign. Now, they're for more than just rings, necklaces and bracelets. Let them up the ante on your love day braids. Tibrina Hobson/WireImage 02 Do Red Kisses On More Than Just Lips It's typical to see lots of red lips on Valentine's Day. This year, wear them everywhere but your pout. Robert Kamau/GC Images 03 Do Easy Hair With A Romantic Headband Adding some charm to your look can be as easy as topping your crown with a band that has that extra oomph. Try one with pearls, rhinestones, gold, or all three. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images 04 Do Wear The Unexpected Romantic looks aren't all tulle skirts and pearl hairpieces. Try something vampy, or bold in the hair that still ups the charm and glamour but in an usual way. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images 05 Do Try Pretty Pink Nails Baby pink nails go on and off trend constantly but are always a 'do' for the day of romance. Red is an obvious choice, but a soft pink is pretty and fanciful. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 06 Do Try A Pretty Beret When we think of romance we often think of Paris, which is how berets have gotten the reputation of being whimsically chic—that and they look awesome. Go with a bold hue or add some embellishments to make it stand out. Paul Morigi/Getty Images and Joseph Okpako/Redferns 07 Do Perfectly Imperfect Tendrils A few out of place strands can make an otherwise stiff updo pop. Remember that your imperfect beauty moments are what makes you perfectly you. Steve Granitz/WireImage 08 Do Release The Doves White doves are a romantic staple. Leave it to Janelle Monáe to show us how they can be worn in the hair like barrettes without looking odd. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic 09 Do Be Extra, Be Very Extra Nothing says 'look at me' like a full (and bejeweled) facekini. Fortunately, you're allowed to want all the attention on Valentine's Day. BAE won't be able to take their eyes away, and neither will anyone else. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 10 Do Borrow From The Brides Add a bridal hairpiece to your do and pair it with a simple and clean beauty look. It's very face-forward with just a touch of embellishment that makes it all around elegant. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images 11 Do Old Hollywood Glam Transform your modern pixie into a throwback that oozes with that old Hollywood glam that we've come to love, channeling your inner Dorothy, Josephine, or Diahann. Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic 12 Do Bring Your Own Flowers Whether you decide to wear them on your nails, in your hair, or on your eyelids, flowers scream romance. This year don't wait for BAE to deliver them, bring your own in your beauty look. John Shearer/Getty Images 13 Do Trade In Your Typical Red Red is an attention grabbing color so it makes sense to be associated with love. But this year pair your curls or polished updo with a bold pink lip and rosy cheeks. Leon Bennett/WireImage

